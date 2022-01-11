ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate-fueled permafrost thaw threatens up to half of Arctic infrastructure - report

Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Thawing permafrost could put as much as 50 percent of Arctic infrastructure at high risk of damage by 2050, requiring tens of billions of dollars in maintenance and repairs, scientists warned on Tuesday. The world’s permafrost — land that remains frozen year-round — has been warming at...

gazette.com

The Independent

Melting Arctic permafrost could release Cold War radioactive waste and new virus strains

The rapid thaw of Arctic permafrost could release radioactive waste from Cold War nuclear submarines, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and new viruses, a report has found.Between 1955 and 1990, the Soviet Union conducted 130 nuclear weapons tests on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago off the coast of northwest Russia. The tests released around 265 megatons of nuclear energy and more than 100 decommissioned nuclear submarines were scuttled in the nearby Kara and Barents seas. The United States’ Camp Century nuclear-powered under-ice research facility in Greenland also produced “considerable nuclear and diesel waste”.Meanwhile, deep permafrost of more than three metres is one of...
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Thawing Permafrost Is Poised to Unleash Havoc in The Arctic, Scientists Warn

Thawing Arctic permafrost laden with billions of tonnes of greenhouse gases not only threatens the region's critical infrastructure but life across the planet, according to a comprehensive scientific review. Nearly 70 percent of the roads, pipelines, cities, and industry – mostly in Russia – built on the region's softening ground...
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Thaw of permafrost has vast impact on built environment

Permafrost has a central role in the sustainable development of the Arctic region. The thaw of permafrost is set to damage buildings and roads, leading to tens of billions of euros in additional costs in the near future, according to an international review coordinated by Finnish geographers. Permafrost exists extensively...
CONSTRUCTION
State
Alaska State
globalvoices.org

New colonization in Russia’s Arctic threatens indigenous rights

This article by Tatiana Britskaya was originally published by Novaya Gazeta and appeared on Transitions Online on December 13, 2021. It is republished as part of a content-sharing partnership and has been edited to fit the GV style. One hundred and sixteen international organizations and dozens of individuals have signed...
SOCIETY
Bay News 9

Arctic report shows dramatic changes underway

Melting ice, less snow, rising temperatures and an abundance of beavers were some of the findings in a just-released report on the state of the Arctic. In December 2021, NOAA released the 16th edition of the Arctic report card. Over one hundred scientists from twelve countries gathered the information and found surprising and alarming changes.
ENVIRONMENT
Laredo Morning Times

Warming permafrost puts key Arctic pipelines, roads at 'high risk,' study says

The warming of the Arctic's frozen grounds has already inflicted a range of calamities on its hardy residents: paved roads that look like ribbons fluttering in a breeze; concrete buildings warped into a cockeyed latticework of cracks. Broken pipelines. Landslides. Sudden sinkholes. Drained lakes. In coming decades, the shifting terrain...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Hot dam: Beavers have gnawed their way into the Arctic, speeding permafrost thaw

Beavers are moving to the Arctic as the Alaskan tundra heats up and the beaver population rebounds after centuries of trapping. A study published in December shows the small, industrious mammal is accelerating climate change in the north. Beaver ponds are showing up in places they’ve never been before. For...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Alaska Polar Bears are Moving to Russia Due to Climate Heating in the Arctic

Due to melting sea ice caused by climate change, polar bears from Alaska are forced to seek home and hunting grounds in Russia, American scientists said. According to the Alaska Science Center of the US Geological Survey (USGS), the number of bears in the Southern Beaufort Sea had dropped from 1,500 to 900 between years 2000 and 2010. Previous studies had linked declines in summer sea ice to reduced physical condition, growth, and survival of polar bears (Ursus maritimus) in this outlying sea of the Arctic Ocean, situated north of Canada and Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
BBC

Climate change destroying homes across the Arctic

Cracked homes, buckled roads and ruptured pipelines are likely to become common in and near the Arctic as warming temperatures cause frozen ground to thaw, new findings say. Five million people live on Arctic permafrost including in Russia, North America and Scandinavia. Climate change is causing the Arctic to warm...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Climate changes modulated the history of Arctic iodine during the Last Glacial Cycle

Iodine has a significant impact on promoting the formation of new ultrafine aerosol particles and accelerating tropospheric ozone loss, thereby affecting radiative forcing and climate. Therefore, understanding the long-term natural evolution of iodine, and its coupling with climate variability, is key to adequately assess its effect on climate on centennial to millennial timescales. Here, using two Greenland ice cores (NEEM and RECAP), we report the Arctic iodine variability during the last 127,000 years. We find the highest and lowest iodine levels recorded during interglacial and glacial periods, respectively, modulated by ocean bioproductivity and sea ice dynamics. Our sub-decadal resolution measurements reveal that high frequency iodine emission variability occurred in pace with Dansgaard/Oeschger events, highlighting the rapid Arctic ocean-ice-atmosphere iodine exchange response to abrupt climate changes. Finally, we discuss if iodine levels during past warmer-than-present climate phases can serve as analogues of future scenarios under an expected ice-free Arctic Ocean. We argue that the combination of natural biogenic ocean iodine release (boosted by ongoing Arctic warming and sea ice retreat) and anthropogenic ozone-induced iodine emissions may lead to a near future scenario with the highest iodine levels of the last 127,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Permafrost researchers analyze the drivers of rapidly changing Arctic coasts

Arctic coasts are characterized by sea ice, permafrost and ground ice. This makes them particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, which is already accelerating rapid coastal erosion. The increasing warming is affecting coast stability, sediments, carbon storage, and nutrient mobilization. Understanding the correlation of these changes is essential to improve forecasts and adaptation strategies for Arctic coasts. In a special issue of the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment, researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute describe the sensitivity of Arctic coasts to climate change and the challenges for humans and nature.
EARTH SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
wksu.org

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions jumped in 2021, threatening climate goals

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions rose by 6.2% last year compared to 2020, new data released Monday shows. The spike was attributed to a slew of causes, including behavior changes after COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, the research firm Rhodium Group reported. But it also means governmental goals to combat climate change may now be in jeopardy, an outcome environmental advocates say is alarming.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Temperatures in the upper ocean are at record levels, with major consequences

The world witnessed record-breaking climate and weather disasters in 2021, from destructive flash floods that swept through mountain towns in Europe and inundated subway systems in China and the U.S., to heat waves and wildfires. Typhoon Rai killed over 400 people in the Philippines; Hurricane Ida caused an estimated US$74 billion in damage in the U.S. Globally, it was the sixth hottest year on record for surface temperatures, according to data released by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in their annual global climate report on Jan. 13, 2022. But under the surface, ocean temperatures set new heat records...
ENVIRONMENT
dig-in.com

Climate disasters threaten U.S. grids, risking billions in losses

The U.S. utilities sector could suffer annual losses of up to $4.1 billion as climate hazards threaten to batter the industry’s infrastructure, according to a new report. Roughly one in five global power lines are heavily exposed to rising sea levels, hurricanes, wildfires and storms, according to BloombergNEF data published Wednesday. In the U.S. alone, 700,000 kilometers (435,000 miles) of power grids are vulnerable to physical climate hazards — just shy of the distance to the moon and back.
ENVIRONMENT
The Verge

Googling climate change? You might see fossil fuel ads

Fossil fuel companies and their close allies are some of the top spenders on Google ads that look similar to search results, according to a new analysis by The Guardian and climate think tank InfluenceMap. The two groups searched for 78 terms related to climate change on Google and then...
ENVIRONMENT
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Fleeting Thaw Today Followed By Wednesday Snow and Another Arctic Smack

"Dad, check YouTube for a solution first. Chances are there's a video that explains what to do." My boys were right about that one. No matter what the task at hand is, it's helpful to have the right tools. Meteorologist rely on weather models, but the trick is finding the...
ENVIRONMENT

