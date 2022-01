The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce (LCCC) is launching The Brew as another initiative for small business support in Laurens County. The Brew first began in the City of Anderson in 2017 and with much success, the model has spread across the Upstate. Laurens County is the seventh county to launch this style of meeting, based on the Anderson format, to allow local entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to receive feedback and advice from an audience of mentors and other entrepreneurs in a laid-back and welcoming environment.

