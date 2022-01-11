ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23U0ss_0dieWhUl00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou , the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program.

Angelou, an American author, poet and Civil Rights activist, rose to prominence with the publication of “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” in 1969. Angelou, who died in 2014 at the age of 86 , was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010 by President Barack Obama.

The quarter design depicts Angelou with outstretched arms. Behind her are a bird in flight and a rising sun, images inspired by her poetry.

Who will be eligible this week for a 4th COVID shot?

The mint’s program will issue 20 quarters over the next four years honoring women and their achievements in shaping the nation’s history.

Additional honorees in 2022 will be physicist and first woman astronaut Sally Ride, and Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. Also honored this year will be Nina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement and the first female superintendent of Santa Fe public schools, and Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, the Senate sponsor of legislation directing the mint to issue the quarters honoring women, applauded the Mint’s selection of Angelou for the first coin.

“This coin will ensure generations of Americans learn about Maya Angelou’s books and poetry that spoke to the lived experience of Black women,” she said in a statement.

Here’s when you can end a COVID quarantine

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the nation’s first female Treasury secretary, said, “Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country …. I’m very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America’s most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou.”

The Biden administration announced soon after taking office a year ago that it planned to replace Andrew Jackson’s portrait on the $20 bill with abolitionist Harriet Tubman, a leader in the Underground Railroad. However, since that announcement the administration has provided no further details on its plans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Wilma Mankiller
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Sally Ride
Person
Andrew Jackson
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Mint#Black Women#Ap#The United States Mint#Covid#The Cherokee Nation#Santa Fe#Chinese American#D Nevada#Senate#Americans#Treasury
WBRE

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WBRE

Veterans Voices: Disabled veteran outreach programs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many disabled veterans don’t realize they’re entitled to financial assistance from Uncle Sam and when they do, the red tape can be intimidating. But one local veteran’s story has a happy ending. On this week’s Veterans Voices, a veteran in need of a job and an organization that pulled together […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

NASA: 2021 continues Global Warming trend

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — NASA and NOAA released their latest global temperature update for 2021 and what this means for the future. If you thought summer 2021 was hotter than ever before, you would be correct as for many it was. Locations around the world, including right here in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania tied or […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy