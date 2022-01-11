ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump lawyers claim protected speech in bid to have January 6 cases thrown out

By The Newsroom
 6 days ago
Lawyers for Donald Trump and his associates have argued that incendiary statements by the former president and others last January 6 before the Capitol riot were protected speech and in line with their official duties.

In response to civil suits running parallel to Congress’s own January 6 inquiry, Mr Trump’s lawyers claimed he was acting within his official rights and had no intention to spark violence when he called on thousands of supporters to “march to the Capitol” and “fight like hell” to disrupt the Senate’s certification of the 2020 election result.

“There has never been an example of someone successfully being able to sue a president for something that happened during his term of office,” said his lawyer Jesse Binnall. “That absolute immunity of the presidency is very important.”

Violent protesters stormed the Capitol on January 6 last year (John Minchillo/AP) (AP)

The five-hour hearing in Washington before US District Judge Amit Mehta concerned Mr Trump’s attempts to have the civil suits dismissed.

Democratic representative Eric Swalwell brought one of the suits against Mr Trump and a host of others, including Donald Trump Jr, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Alabama Republican representative Mo Brooks and right-wing group the Oath Keepers, charging responsibility for the violent breach of the Capitol building by Trump supporters.

The other lawsuits, brought by Democratic representatives and two Capitol Police officers, claim that statements by Mr Trump and Mr Brooks on and before January 6 essentially qualify as part of a political campaign, and are therefore fair game for litigation.

Plaintiffs are seeking damages for the physical and emotional injuries they sustained during the insurrection.

“What he spoke about was a campaign issue, seeking to secure an election,” said Joseph Sellers, one of the lawyers representing Mr Swalwell. “This was a purely private act.”

A president always has the authority to speak on whether or not any of the other branches, frankly, can or should take action

Mr Sellers said Mr Trump’s statements were an overt and unambiguous call for political violence.

“It’s hard to conceive of a scenario other than the president traveling down to the Capitol himself and busting through the doors… but of course he did that through third party agents, through the crowd,” he said.

Mr Binnall argued that Mr Trump’s calls to derail the Senate vote certification process were in line with any executive’s right to comment or criticise a co-equal government branch.

“A president always has the authority to speak on whether or not any of the other branches, frankly, can or should take action,” he said, refencing cases where former president Barack Obama publicly commented on Supreme Court decisions.

Mr Binnall said Mr Trump has already been subject to a trial over January 6 — his second impeachment trial, where he was acquitted by the then-Republican majority Senate.

“That was their remedy and they failed,” he said. “They don’t get another bite of the apple here.”

His last words were ‘go to the Capitol’ and before that it was ‘show strength’ and ‘fight'. Why isn't that a plausible invitation to do exactly what the rioters ended up doing?

The judge repeatedly cut off lawyers on both sides with questions and challenges.

Giuliani lawyer Joseph Sibley at one point said: “There’s simply no way you can construe the statements that were made by any of the speakers to be an invitation to join a conspiracy to go to the Capitol and commit crimes.”

District Judge Mehta asked: “Why not?”

The judge then refenced Mr Trump’s own January 6 speech in detail.

“His last words were ‘go to the Capitol’ and before that it was ‘show strength’ and ‘fight’. Why isn’t that a plausible invitation to do exactly what the rioters ended up doing?” the judge asked. ”Those words are hard to walk back.”

District Judge Mehta also focused on the hours-long silence from Mr Trump as his supporters battled Capitol Police and DC police officers and rampaged through the building.

He questioned Mr Binnall at length about whether that failure or refusal to condemn the assault as it was happening could be interpreted as approval.

The lawyer responded: “You cannot have a situation where the president is obligated to take certain actions or say certain things or else be subject to litigation.”

Related
newschain

Kanye West lets rip after daughter’s birthday party snub, before Kylie Jenner eventually lets him in

Kanye West was the ultimate party pooper as his daughter Chicago celebrated her fourth birthday. On Saturday, the All of the Lights hit-maker, 44, shared a video in which he claimed he had not been invited by estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, to a party she was holding as a joint celebration with cousin Stormi Webster, who was also turning four - despite the fact he was staging his own party for Chicago later that afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

UK faces annual climate damage bill of billions – Government analysis

The UK faces annual costs of billions from the likes of flooding and heatwaves by the mid-century, a Government risk assessment has found. The cost of climate change to the UK is set to rise to at least one percent of the GDP by 2045, with economic damage exceeding £1 billion per year in each of eight key areas by 2050 even if temperature rises are limited to 2C, it warned.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

The Independent

‘A direct message’: Biden’s fiery Trump speech signals the gloves are off in January 6 inquiry

In the months leading up to the one-year anniversary of the worst attack on the US Capitol since 1814, there’s been a bubbling undercurrent of discontent among many good government advocates, authoritarianism scholars, and Democratic activists who’ve watched with dismay as former President Donald Trump and many of his closest allies have continued to spread lies about the election he lost just over a year ago. Much of the vitriol from this crowd of opinionated experts has been directed towards Attorney General Merrick Garland for not openly and aggressively moving to saddle the purported plotters of the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
