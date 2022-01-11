ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK health chiefs say recommended Covid isolation is one day shorter in US

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wC3zL_0dieWKOA00

Calls are growing to cut the number of days a person should isolate with Covid, as health officials clarified the recommended quarantine period is shorter in the US than in the UK.

Boris Johnson has said he would “act according to the science” on potentially reducing the time period to five days, a measure which could help deal with staff absences across the economy and public services.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has previously said the isolation period was effectively the same in both the UK and the US, but it has now updated a blog post on the subject clarifying the discrepancy in relation to the starting point for isolation.

The UK health body acknowledged that while here the advice is to isolate for at least six full days, in the US people are asked to isolate for five full days.

But the agency said it believes people staying in isolation until they get two negative lateral flow results on days six and seven remains “the optimal approach at present”.

The Prime Minister has been facing calls from MPs and business chiefs to follow suit in the UK in order to help ease staff absences across the economy and public services.

The isolation period has already been cut from 10 days to seven, and on Monday Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said “if it is possible to go further then we will do so”.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is among ministers keen on the economic benefits of reducing the period to five days, according to the Daily Telegraph, while Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has suggested the move could help ease staffing problems.

On Tuesday an educational leader said she would be in favour of the isolation period in England being cut to five days as schools face staff shortages.

The UKHSA had initially said the recommended minimum of six full days in the UK was counted from the onset of symptoms, while in the US, the five-day isolation began from the day of a positive test, which could be several days after the first symptoms.

However, in an updated blog post, it now states: “In the UK our advice is to self-isolate for at least six full days from the point at which you have symptoms or get a positive test, whichever is first.”

It continued: “In the United States, the advice is to isolate for at least five full days from the same point.”

The blog post concludes: “We believe that allowing people to leave self-isolation after two negative lateral flow tests on days six and seven is the optimal approach at present. This supports people who are unlikely to be infectious to go back to work and resume other activities, but continues to protect the wider population from infection.”

The UKHSA said it made the correction after the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) clarified that its isolation period started when symptoms first appeared.

The CDC cut the recommended isolation period there to five days in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBKD8_0dieWKOA00
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reported to want the self-isolation period to be reduced (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire) (PA Wire)

Dame Maura Regan, chief executive officer of Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust, said she would be in favour of a reduced isolation period, saying “one of the biggest challenges” currently is “effective supply cover”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that: “I think the most important thing we have to remember is that while it’s significant for all children, it’s particularly significant for those students that are actually facing exams, and many of them have had two, two-and-a-half years of disruption and to then have a lack of quality teaching is actually greater disruption for them.”

The UKHSA is leading work on the isolation issue along with the Government’s Covid taskforce based in the Cabinet Office.

On the change to its blog post, a UKHSA spokesperson said: “We updated our blog following clarification from the CDC on their isolation guidance on January 4.

“Our current guidance of releasing individuals from isolation on day seven with two negative lateral flow test results taken 24 hours apart has a low risk of an individual being released infectious – similar to the risk of being infectious after 10 days isolation.

“In the US people are asked to isolate for five full days, in the UK the advice is to isolate for six full days.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Five questions Labour wants the PM to answer on partygate

Labour has set out five questions it says the Prime Minister must answer in relation to the partygate scandal. The PM is being quizzed on whether he knew about any of the alleged gatherings in advance, how he would categorise the infamous “bring your own booze” event on May 20 2020, and if he intends to “act as his own judge and jury” over his conduct.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Experts hope Covid-19 variants ‘will become less severe’

Experts hope the “direction of travel” for Covid-19 variants is that they become less severe, a leading expert has said. Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told Times Radio it “doesn’t do the virus any good” to increase in severity, though new variants may prove to be even more transmissible than Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Wyoming News

CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

US records 786,824 COVID cases and 1,870 deaths in a single day as CDC chief says infections have NOT peaked and virus 'will be endemic' when the Omicron surge finally subsides

The United States has recorded the three highest daily counts of new COVID-19 cases in the pandemic this week alone, with top health officials saying that the Omicron surge has not peaked and warning Americans to prepare to live with the virus for a 'very, very long time.'. On Thursday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Cdc#Health Security#Ukhsa#Mps And Business Chiefs#The Daily Telegraph#Education
The Independent

Daily Covid cases at lowest level for a month as Omicron infections ‘plateau’ in parts of UK

The UK has reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases in the past month.A total of 81,713 Covid cases were recorded within a 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday– the lowest daily level since 15 December.Another 287 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid test – bringing the total to 151,899 since the beginning of the pandemic, figures from the government show. Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 176,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.The number of deaths have fallen on each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’ in fight against Covid in UK, says World Health Organisation

The Covid pandemic may be coming to an end in the UK, a leading expert has suggested, despite the government’s scientific advisers warning that claims the virus is now endemic are premature. Dr David Nabarro, a World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, has said there is now “light at the end of the tunnel” for the UK in tackling the disease.His words come as national hospital admissions fell for the sixth day in a row on Monday, from 2,180 to 1,604.However, admissions have continued to rise in the northeast, northwest and southwest, and the NHS has said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government rejects call to cut isolation to five days as weekly Covid cases reach one million

Boris Johnson’s government has rejected calls to cut the Covid self-isolation period for people in England from seven to five days despite warnings of mass labour shortages.Business leaders have warned that staff absences could soon wreak havoc for the economy, as the latest figures show more than one million people in the UK have tested for the virus over the past week.But vaccines minister Maggie Throup said on Tuesday the government would not reduce the isolation time and insisted that plan B measures were “working” to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.“We’ve recently reduced it from 10 days...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid-19: Data suggests Omicron wave is ‘turning around’

The continued drop in UK Covid cases indicates the Omicron wave may well be “turning around”, a leading expert advising the Government has said.Prof Mike Tildesley, from the University of Warwick and a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling group (Spi-M), said that the latest case figures were “cautiously good news” and he hoped the country may have a “flu-type” relationship with the virus by the end of the year.The latest data shows a 38% drop over the last seven days across the UK in the numbers testing positive for Covid-19, with 70,924 new cases reported on Sunday.Prof Tildesley...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KBUR

CDC updates Covid-19 isolation recommendations, provides guidance on testing

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on the recommended Covid-19 isolation period, stating that if people have access to a Covid-19 test, the best approach is to use a rapid test toward the end of their five-day isolation period. The agency has faced pressure over the past week from outside medical experts to include a testing component in its new shortened isolation period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Move to five days’ Covid isolation ‘as soon as possible’, says Nadhim Zahawi

Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi has said he would like to see a cut in isolation times after a positive Covid test from seven to five days “as soon as possible”.The education secretary said it was important to be “careful” about the danger of increasing infection rates, and said he would follow the advice of a review currently being conducted by the UK Health Security Agency.But he said that five-day isolation would help “mitigate” pressures on schools, as well as healthcare and other critical services, caused by staff shortages.The former vaccines minister acknowledged that the NHS is set for “a...
WORLD
goodmorningpost.com

Omicron is twice as contagious than delta, and more dangerous varieties are on the way: Researchers have issued a warning

Scientists have cautioned that the novel coronavirus’s Omicron form will not be the last to cause concern around the world. Every infection gives the virus a chance to mutate, and omicron has an advantage over its predecessors in that it spreads far quicker while being born on a world with a patchwork of vaccine and prior sickness immunity. This means that the virus will be able to spread to more people.
SCIENCE
BBC

Covid: Craig Mackinlay calls for UK to consider five-day isolation

An MP is calling for the UK to consider shortening the current Covid-19 isolation time from seven days to five. Craig Mackinlay, MP for South Thanet, Kent, recommended the UK "looked into" US data as the UK was "suffering from serious losses of staff". Health officials in the US halved...
WORLD
The Independent

UK health officials misinterpreted US guidance on Covid self-isolation period

Government health officials are reportedly set to admit they misinterpreted US guidance on the Covid self-isolation period, at a time when ministers have sought to defend Downing Street’s current policy on the matter.In a blog post last week, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that while the isolation period in Britain was counted from the day someone first experienced symptoms, “in the US, the advice is to isolate for five days once you get a positive test, which may be some days after the first symptoms”.According to The Times, the UKHSA has acknowledged this is not the case and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy