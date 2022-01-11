Elk Get Stuck, Tangled In Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers had to deal with a number of tangled or trapped elk in the Wood River Valley last week. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, officers received three reports of elk either entangled by various items and one report of an...
A Twin Falls man has gone viral and became an inspiration for people all over the country after he lost 235 pounds and decided to become a healthier and stronger person. His journey was not just about losing weight, but also about finding himself and his happiness again. Jarred Aslett...
Do you ever wonder what the animals in Yellowstone National Park do when the tourist cameras aren't rolling? Almost every video we see of the wildlife in Yellowstone is of them battling or causing traffic jams, but it turns out that this isn't always the case. Yellowstone Wolf Escorts Bear...
Every state has them, heck every town has them. It doesn't matter where you drive to it is inevitable you will come across one eventually. The term may not sit well with law enforcement, but speed traps are a thing, and the Twin Falls area and Magic Valley have a decent amount of them. Within the first week of living here, I was caught in one, and it is because of that that every resident of the area should be aware of where some are. They can be avoided by just going the speed limit, but if you are unfortunate enough to find yourself just a tad over the speed limit, here are a few places it may cost you.
I came across one of these videos at the beginning of the week, but didn't think anything of it because it was just one video and it didn't even show a winner. Now I found out that it's a series of videos where the random spinning wheel eliminates a few counties each episode until there is only one remaining. It sounds dumb, and it is, but it's also fun to watch. Start with Episode 1 below and then move down. The 6th episode just published while I was writing this and it seems like he's doing one a day until there's only one county remaining.
For those that enjoy off-roading in Idaho, a desert creek loop trail northwest of Twin Falls might be the crown jewel of the entire state. Have you ever been to Sinker Creek?. Idaho and off-road adventures go together like eggs and bacon. There is so much pristine, untouched backcountry in the state, which puts Idaho in a league of its own. To locate and experience some of these truly unexplored, natural adventures, owning an off-road vehicle is a must.
If you're a dog fan and want to see some of the toughest in the state of Idaho in action, there's an annual outdoor event that takes place in the mountains north of Boise coming up that just might interest you. Idaho dog lovers and fans of the great outdoors...
This video below of an Idaho driver in Post Falls showcases the perfect example of what not to do if you hit a patch of ice. It’s safe to say that ice doesn’t care whether you have four-wheel drive, two-wheel drive, or drive the biggest 4x4 on the block. If you’re going to slide, it’s going to happen but there are a few things you can do to try and safely regain control.
PICABO, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game plans on adding designated campsites to a popular fishing area in southern Blaine County. The wildlife management agency said it wants to make improvements to the various Silver Creek access sites located around the Picabo area and is seeking public comment on the proposals. An open house is scheduled this Thursday, January 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Magic Valley Regional Office just off U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County. The proposal is to build designated campsites at the current Silver Creek access areas along the creek that are open to camping and day use already. The agency said they've gotten an increase in complaints from local landowners, site users, and visitors as the use of the sites have increased. Idaho Fish and Games said the construction of designated sites could help reduce user conflicts. During the summer the agency documented more than 70 campers, including tents, vehicles, and ATV's at one site in a single day. The staff is working on a grant application through Idaho Parks and Recreation RV grant program. "The goal is to enrich the camping experience for visitors by reducing user conflicts, while addressing the issue of fire safety along Silver Creek and reducing resource damage," said Idaho Fish and Game. Those who cannot attend the open house can sent written comments to the Regional Fisheries Manager at mike.peterson@idfg.idaho.gov, no later than January 21. Silver Creek meanders through the lower part of Blaine County and is a popular fishing destination.
Star Wars is a universally loved film franchise that has been entertaining audiences for more than 40 years. For southern Idaho fans, there are two iconic sites that film crews shot at over the years that would make for relatively easy road trips from Twin Falls. Unlike most movie franchises,...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's transportation agency will be training willing candidates this spring to learn how to operate heavy machinery, weld, cement work, and other skills associated with the construction industry. The Idaho Transportation Department announced plans to host an intensive five-week training course in construction-related fields at three locations in the state: Idaho Falls, Boise, and Rathdrum. ITD said the need for skilled construction has never been greater with a growing state economy. Chosen applicants will learn how to run heavy equipment, cement masonry, welding and ironwork, and earn a free Commercial Driver's License. To be eligible applicants must be 21, have a valid driver's license, can pass a drug screening plus a Department of Transportation physical. Applicants do not need prior experience in the field. The program is federally supported. To apply and get more information contact Jessika Phillips by email at Jessika.Phillips@itd.idaho.gov or by calling (208) 334-8152. Classes start at various times depending on the location. ITD said most of the graduates go on to get jobs with companies in the industry.
A new apparel, accessory, and supplement store is now open in Twin Falls. The location offers in-store shopping, as well as online ordering of its signature, pre-workout products. Bucked Up is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday at 1544 Fillmore Street. Staff shared a virtual tour of the new store on...
Winter in Yellowstone National Park can be beautiful and it can be incredibly dangerous. Possibly even more dangerous than during the summer months. During the winter you still have to prepare for wildlife encounters and the dangers of geysers and hot pots, but you also have the additional danger of the weather.
An air stagnation advisory has been issued for parts of Southern Idaho through at least 3 PM Saturday afternoon. An air stagnation advisory means air quality conditions will become poor during the advisory time. Air stagnation, as explained on Weather.com, happens when a temperature inversion traps air over a specific area. As that air remains trapped and stagnant it becomes polluted with all the emissions of that area. These emission include vehicle exhaust and home fireplaces.
UPDATE: Idaho Lottery officials issued a correction on the numbers published earlier. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Someone who bought a Mega Millions Lottery ticket in Twin Falls County is a millionaire this morning. The Idaho Lottery announced a winning $2,000,000 ticket was sold in the Magic Valley with the winning numbers 2, 3, 19, 52, 58, and the Megaball was 16 (Idaho Lottery issued a correction on the numbers published). The Idaho Lottery said the winner has 180 days to claim their prize in Boise. "We are encouraging everyone who played Mega Millions for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director in a prepared statement. "Too often we see players not realize they have a big winning ticket because they did not win the jackpot. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and has Megaplier, which turns the ticket into a $2 million winner!" In addition to the $2 million dollar winner, there was a total of 3,100 Mega Millions winning tickets drawn Wednesday in Idaho. Lottery officials advise people to sign the back of their tickets before claiming their prize.
What would you do? What would you do if you could have any wild animal from Idaho as a pet? To be clear, you can not do this, as wild animals are very dangerous, plus many are illegal to have as pets, but if you could have one, which one would you want? In this scenario, we will assume you can tame it and have the room to keep it, but what would you want? Would you go for cuteness and practical, or go for something big and fun?
Like it or not, Idaho is a melting pot of people from all over the country, and the world. I like to think that I fit in seamlessly with everyone else here, even though I'm from Utah. I've had more than a decade to acclimate myself and learn the ways of the Idahoan, except with finger steaks, I don't get their popularity.
We have talked about this a couple of times but we are so excited we have to announce updates on the Twin Falls Zoological Center's project coming to the Magic Valley mall this spring. Progress is being made but you can also help them out. The Twin Falls Zoological Center...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Prosecutor's office is offering graduating students scholarships for the upcoming year. Prosecutor Grant Loebs announced his office is accepting applications for the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney's Drug-Free Scholarship. The scholarship is available to any graduating high school seniors within Twin Falls County. "I am very excited to be able to help further the education of a deserving TwinFalls County student, and, at the same time, give them a forum to educate their fellow students and the community about the dangers of illegal drugs," said Loebs in a prepared statement. Part of the application must include an essay on: "What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?" A full-tuition scholarship to the College of Southern Idaho for the 2022-2023 academic school year. Second and Third place winners will get a one-semester tuition scholarship to CSI. Interested high school students can pick up an application at any Twin Falls County high school or the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. The deadline to file is March 1, 2022. If you have any questions call 208-736-4020.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Scammers are calling Twin Falls residents claiming to be with the city utility department wanting payment or services will be shut off. According to the City of Twin Falls, the scammers are telling people they are officials with the city and attempt to get personal information and ask for payment to prevent utilities from being turned off. The city reminds people that the Twin Falls Utility Services Department only handles water, wastewater, garbage, and recycling services, all other utilities are handled by other companies. Power is provided by Idaho Power Company and gas is a service of Intermountain Gas.
Sam Riggs is definitely loved in Twin Falls. He has sold out shows countless times and performed at the Hwy 30 Music Festival nearly every year. If you follow Sam Riggs on social media you may have seen his announcement that he is taking a slight step back from music.
