Religion

A Historic Find: Archeologists Have Discovered The Original ‘Faith’ Sign That Hung Above Jesus’s Toilet

clickhole.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, brace yourself, because an absolutely monumental discovery has just been made at an excavation site in Jerusalem: Archeologists have uncovered the original “Faith” sign that hung above Jesus’s toilet. How cool is this?! What a historic find!. An archeological team from Cambridge University had been...

clickhole.com

Reuters

Pope decries Church conservatives encased in "suit of armour"

VATICAN CITY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis took an apparent dig at conservatives resisting change in the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, lamenting those whose religion he said was self-referential and encased in a "suit of armour". On the Feast of the Epiphany, Francis seemed to direct specific criticism...
RELIGION
Watertown Daily Times

It's Jesus' Sunday and most should be in church

The command of Hebrews 10:25 is explicit and basic: Do not neglect “to meet together, as is the habit of some. . .”. Christians are supposed to meet together. When they meet together, they are to sing, listen to a sermon, pray, take offerings for missions and the poor, establish and maintain pastors and deacons, baptize and take the Lord’s Supper, fellowship, bear each other’s burdens, love one another, and so forth.
RELIGION
inkfreenews.com

Have Faith In God

Blessed is the man who trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is. (Jeremiah 17:7) God is a person: Our lives are not in the hands of some invisible “force” or blind “fate;” they are in the hands of a person — Almighty God. God is not just our creator; he is our father, and he has a personal concern for our lives.
RELIGION
The Wild Hunt

Archeologists claim they discovered the famed lost Temple of Hercules

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
RELIGION
ssnet.org

Sabbath: Jesus, Our Faithful Brother

Hebrews 1 talks of Jesus as the Son of God, the ruler over the angels, and “the brightness of His glory and the express image of His person” (Hebrews 1:3, NKJV). In Hebrews 2, Jesus is the Son of man, who was made lower than the angels and who adopted human nature with all its frailty, even to the point of death (Hebrews 2:7).
RELIGION
mahoningmatters.com

KEEPING THE FAITH | When Jesus was on the cross, where was his family?

Have you ever noticed how much more “complicated” relationships can be with family and friends than with complete strangers? The answer is easy: There is no real labor or energy required to maintain something which lacks value to you!. Even Jesus can attest to that because He comes...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Daily Telegram

Finding Faith: Look for the Holy Spirit's work in difficult times

As a faith leader, I’ve walked the road of adversity alongside parishioners, someone ill or even grieving family members in a hospital trauma unit. And often I find myself having to answer for a universe that can seemingly randomly take aim at one’s health, or worse yet take aim at the life of a loved one. That’s when I try to help those impacted find where the Holy Spirit is active in the situation.
RELIGION
The Uvalde Leader-News

Ruiz: Find hope, faith even in darkest of times

Through the main part of His ministry, Jesus had his 12 disciples. One of them was Thomas. Try to say his name, without the verb “doubting” attached to it. We always hear, “doubting Thomas,” but Thomas was a disciple that believed Jesus was God. He witnessed miracles like people coming back to life, being healed from diseases, and demons being casted out. I think we become so numb to these stories that we don’t realize that it was strange for them, too! This is why Jesus had crowds following him! And then, Jesus went to the cross. If you thought the most powerful thing in the universe was taken over by simple people, it would wreck you. Thomas was in shock. He didn’t know what to believe. He told his friends, who had already seen Jesus after the resurrection, “I won’t believe it unless I see the nail wounds in his hands, put my fingers into them, and place my hand into the wound on his side.”
UVALDE, TX
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: What’s the pastor’s job?

Editor’s note: This is an opinion column. I’d been at the church for about two weeks when Bill (not his real name) came to see me. We exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes, then he got to the purpose of his visit. “We have some wealthy members who’ve helped the church over the years,” he […]
ALABASTER, AL
Mineral Daily News Tribune

Burlington's Baby Jesus has been returned

BURLINGTON - Baby Jesus has been returned. In early December, the Burlington Ruritan Club put up their annual Christmas display, which includes a nativity scene and is a tradition for the club dating back decades. However, in the days just before Christmas, someone stole the Baby Jesus figure from the...
BURLINGTON, WV
The Independent

The city in Pakistan where church, mosque and temple stand side by side

This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent UrduIn the Pakistan city of Jacobabad, founded by Brigadier-General John Jacob, an officer of the British East India Company, places of worship belonging to three different religions are located side by side. A Hindu temple, Christian church and Muslim mosque are all adjacent to one another.Located on the city’s Shikarpur Road, this religious complex representing three different faiths is considered by locals to be a hub of interfaith harmony and tolerance in a time of growing religious extremism. These places of worship are built in a row. On one end...
RELIGION
