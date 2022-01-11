A Historic Find: Archeologists Have Discovered The Original ‘Faith’ Sign That Hung Above Jesus’s Toilet

Through the main part of His ministry, Jesus had his 12 disciples. One of them was Thomas. Try to say his name, without the verb “doubting” attached to it. We always hear, “doubting Thomas,” but Thomas was a disciple that believed Jesus was God. He witnessed miracles like people coming back to life, being healed from diseases, and demons being casted out. I think we become so numb to these stories that we don’t realize that it was strange for them, too! This is why Jesus had crowds following him! And then, Jesus went to the cross. If you thought the most powerful thing in the universe was taken over by simple people, it would wreck you. Thomas was in shock. He didn’t know what to believe. He told his friends, who had already seen Jesus after the resurrection, “I won’t believe it unless I see the nail wounds in his hands, put my fingers into them, and place my hand into the wound on his side.”

