ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Renault hires two ex-PSA executives for its engineering division -sources

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French car-maker Renault has poached two experts in new technologies from PSA, now part of Stellantis, two sources close to the company told Reuters, to...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

LONDON, ENGLAND (AP) — Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite. Elon Musk’s company signed an agreement last month with Australia’s Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in […]
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

EV startup Bollinger drops pickups to focus on commercial trucks

(Reuters) – Startup electric vehicle company Bollinger Motors said on Friday that it was postponing development of electric pickups for consumers to focus on commercial trucks amid soaring demand from companies seeking to electrify their fleets. Chief Executive Robert Bollinger told Reuters that over the course of 2021 the...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Psa#Vehicles#Reuters#French
Data Center Knowledge

Microsoft Hires Key Apple Engineer to Work on Custom Chips

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. lured away a veteran semiconductor designer from Apple Inc. as it looks to expand its own server-chips efforts, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Mike Filippo will work on processors within Microsoft’s Azure group, run by Rani Borkar, said the people, who asked not...
BUSINESS
Kilgore News Herald

Engineering USA Acquires Movilitas, Strengthening the Portfolio and Expertise of the Engineering Group's Industries eXcellence Global Division

Expanded digital supply chain and digital manufacturing capabilities will augment the holistic vision of Industries eXcellence Global, offering enterprises smarter, more data-driven solutions for Industry 4.0. CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -- Engineering USA, the North American subsidiary of the Engineering Group, has completed the acquisition of Movilitas, an industry...
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

AliveCor adds to its executive team

Personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology developer AliveCor announced today that it added four new leaders to its executive team. Mountain View, California-based AliveCor appointed Vincent Balsamo as EVP of worldwide sales, Dr. Archana Dubey as chief clinical officer, Dr. Ben Green as SVP of services and Jessica Weinstein as SVP of marketing.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
TechCrunch

Magna acquires tech, hires engineers of autonomous vehicle startup Optimus Ride

Optimus Ride CEO Sean Harrington will not make the jump over to Magna and the AV startup will cease its operations. Magna aims to leverage the tech and expertise from Optimus Ride to beef up its efforts in advanced driver assistance systems — technology that is in high demand. Magna has been keen to build out its ADAS offerings; last year the company tried to acquire Swedish automotive tech company Veoneer, but was nudged out by Qualcomm. Veoneer’s Arriver tech — an advanced driver assistance system stack that includes sensors and software — was sold to Qualcomm, while the Swedish company’s other Tier 1 supplier businesses were retained by investment group SSW Partners.
MAGNA, UT
dcvelocity.com

Cimcorp Expands its North American Team with Two Experienced Sales Executives

GRIMSBY, Ontario – Jan. 6, 2022 – Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, announces the addition of Adam Gurga, Sales Manager, and Collin Russell, Director of Business Development, to its North American sales team. With extensive backgrounds in supply chain, material handling, and automation, the two seasoned sales executives will foster new and existing client relationships to support Cimcorp’s growth strategy in the U.S. grocery distribution market.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Qualcomm is expanding its automotive platforms with new Volvo, Honda, Renault deals

Qualcomm has announced several new expansions of its partnerships with major car companies to provide hardware and software platforms for connected vehicles at CES 2022, partnering with Volvo, Honda, and Renault to add more functionality to their upcoming cars. Qualcomm already has a full suite of automotive platforms, which it...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Renault and Nissan to unveil joint EV projects, sources say

PARIS (Reuters) – Automotive alliance partners Renault and Nissan will on Jan. 27 present their joint projects for electric and connected vehicles, two sources close to Renault told Reuters. (Reporting by Gilles Gillaume; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by David Goodman)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Unilever signals pursuit of GSK consumer arm; shares fall

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L) signalled on Monday it would pursue a deal for GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) consumer health business, calling it a "strong strategic fit" after its 50-billion-pound ($68.4 billion) offer was rejected, sending its shares down 6%. GSK confirmed over the weekend that it had rejected the Dove...
BUSINESS
imore.com

Microsoft hires away another key silicon engineer from Apple

Microsoft has hired Mike Filippo to work in the company's Azure group. Filippo is a veteran semiconductor designer who worked at Apple as a chip architect. Another key Apple engineer has been drawn away from the company. As reported by Bloomberg, Microsoft has hired away Mike Filippo, a veteran semiconductor...
BUSINESS
AFP

Head of Credit Suisse resigns over Covid rules breach

The head of Credit Suisse has resigned less than a year after taking the reins of the scandal-hit bank following reports that he had broken Covid quarantine rules. Antonio Horta-Osorio's resignation was effective immediately following an investigation commissioned by the board, Switzerland's second-largest bank said in a statement released Monday. Board of directors member Axel Lehmann was appointed to take his place. "I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally," Horta-Osorio said in the statement.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Ex-BMW Executive Charged With Corruption By Munich Prosecutors

A former senior BMW executive has been charged with corruption by prosecutors in Munich, Germany. The individual has been hit with 18 counts of commercial corruption and 33 counts of breach of trust at the expense of the car manufacturer. He is also said to have defrauded the car manufacturer to the tune of €2.7 million ($3.06 million).
CARS
The Independent

Former Lloyds boss Horta-Osorio quits Credit Suisse after investigation

The former boss of Lloyds Banking Group has stepped down as chairman of Credit Suisse after less than 12 months following an investigation into his personal actions.Antonio Horta-Osorio who steered lending giant Lloyds back into private ownership after its 2008 financial crisis bailout, said in a statement issued by Credit Suisse his actions had led to “difficulties” for the Swiss bank.“I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally,” the Portuguese banker said.“I therefore believe that my resignation is in the...
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

New 2022 Renault Austral Teasers Reveal Its Shadowed Silhouette

Since early December, Renault has been teasing its Kadjar replacement, called the Austral. The teasers have gotten progressively more revealing, but the company's latest images take a small step backward. The new pics show off the crossover's side profile, but it's hidden in shadow and silhouette. We can still spot a few design details, with the company providing a few hints about what to expect.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy