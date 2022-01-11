Renault hires two ex-PSA executives for its engineering division -sources

GRIMSBY, Ontario – Jan. 6, 2022 – Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, announces the addition of Adam Gurga, Sales Manager, and Collin Russell, Director of Business Development, to its North American sales team. With extensive backgrounds in supply chain, material handling, and automation, the two seasoned sales executives will foster new and existing client relationships to support Cimcorp’s growth strategy in the U.S. grocery distribution market.
Comments / 0