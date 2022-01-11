ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dortmund hope Haaland’s special perks and £325k-a-week offer will convince him to stay in transfer talks this week

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

BORUSSIA DORTMUND are set to sit down with Erling Haaland's representatives this week to persuade him to stay at the club.

There are several teams interested in signing Haaland - who's £64million buy-out clause becomes active this summer - so Dortmund have a fight on their hands to keep him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DG9Cz_0dieSm3E00
Erling Haaland's representatives are set for a meeting with Borussia Dormund

But they are willing to offer the striker £325,000-a-week to convince him to extend his stay, report Bild.

The club will sit down with Haaland's father Alfe-Inge and his agent Mino Raiola to try and strike a deal.

They have set Haaland a deadline of the end of February for him to make up his mind on where his future lies.

As well as a bumper pay packet, Dortmund are hopeful Haaland will be encouraged to stay due to a number of perks he enjoys at the club.

One is the love he receives from the fanbase - Haaland's shirt is the biggest selling in the squad along with Marco Reus.

Another positive is that Marco Rose is in the dugout with the German outfit - with the coach having managed Haaland at RB Salzburg and forming a close bond with the striker.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Haaland also gets special privileges at the club due to his importance to the squad.

He is allowed to enjoy periods of recovery in Marbella along with his own personal physio.

The striker is said to be a big fan of Spain.

He owns a house in the country which could encourage him to join Barcelona or Real Madrid with both clubs keen on the Norwegian.

Manchester United are also serious about signing the 21-year-old but must secure Champions League qualification to have a chance of signing him.

And the Red Devils were recently joined by Liverpool in the race for Haaland - the Reds could trigger his release clause.

Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring Haaland's situation and could potentially make a move for the forward if Kylian Mbappe leaves.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Erling Haaland given January 31 transfer ultimatum as Borussia Dortmund striker decides future amid Real Madrid interest

ERLING HAALAND has been given an ultimatum by Borussia Dortmund, with the German club telling him to decide his future by the end of January. The 21-year-old Norwegian sensation has a contract with the Bundesliga outfit until 2024, but he is expected to leave in the summer as Europe's biggest clubs prepare to pay his £64million release clause.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Reus
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Mino Raiola
FanSided

How Dortmund’s pressure may help Real Madrid sign Erling Haaland

Real Madrid have eyes on both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and while some outlets have tried to say that Haaland is not as big of a priority, the reality is that Mbappe and Haaland are 1a and 1b to Real, respectively. If Florentino Perez wants Mbappe more, it is only because there is just about no competition for the PSG star. Because above all else, the ambitious president wants both Galacticos at the Bernabeu in 2022.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Borussia Dortmund#German#Rb Salzburg#Real Madrid#Norwegian#The Red Devils#Reds#Paris Saint Germain
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
The Independent

Arsenal ask Premier League to postpone north London derby against Tottenham

Arsenal have submitted a formal request to the Premier League asking to postpone their north London derby fixture against Tottenham on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side are suffering from several absences due to a Covid outbreak, injuries and players being away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Premier League confirmed the request had been lodged in a statement released on Friday evening and said they will take a final decision on Saturday.“The Premier League has received a postponement request from Arsenal FC relating to their away match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 4.30pm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Matchday LIVE: Man City down Chelsea, Man Utd, PSG & Juventus in action

WATCH: De Bruyne finish gives Man City deserving lead (US only) "Yesterday before training, he still had problems with his hip flexor," the Red Devils boss has said. "I had another conversation with him and we then decided that it doesn't make sense to take him on the journey here. Hopefully he can play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City vs Chelsea result: Five things we learned as Kevin De Bruyne strike extends Premier League gap

Manchester City increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points as Kevin De Bruyne’s strike earned the defending champions a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea. City dominated possession in the first half but Jack Grealish was denied an opening goal when Kepa Arrizabalaga blocked his shot with an outstretched leg. Romelu Lukaku went close after the break but saw a curling effort saved by Ederson. The hosts took the lead in the 70th minute when De Bruyne curled in an excellent strike past Kepa from outside of the box, Chelsea continued to struggle to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
306K+
Followers
5K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy