Humankind - Cultures of Africa DLC Trailer

The title's second major DLC features a new roguelike mode. Far Cry 6 will release the Pagan Min: Control DLC on January 11, according to a new Twitter announcement from Ubisoft. This comes two months after the previous DLC Vaas: Insanity, and will allow players to take on the role of the popular Far Cry 4 villain Pagan Min. The DLC will be available on PC via the Ubisoft Store or the Epic Games Store. It will also be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Like the previous DLC, Pagan Min: Control is included in the $39.99 Far Cry 6 Season Pass, or it can be purchased separately for $14.99.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO