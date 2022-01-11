ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humankind - Cultures of Africa DLC Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cultures of Africa DLC for Humankind arrives on January 20, 2022, and...

www.ign.com

nintendoeverything.com

Dead Cells The Queen & The Sea DLC animated trailer

The Queen & The Sea DLC for Dead Cells goes live today, and we have a new trailer to celebrate. We previously received a gameplay video, but the one for today is entirely animated. Below is some additional information about the DLC:. The Queen & The Sea DLC takes place...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingrespawn.com

Terminator: Resistance- Annihilation Line DLC Review

When I played the original Terminator: Resistance on the PS4 way back in 2019, I found it to be a disappointing game and quickly returned it back to the store. It was basically a shooting gallery filled with mindless killer robots, many of whom had no self-awareness. I would happily stand out of cover, and after a few shots with my pistol, they would explode into little pieces of metal.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Dead Cells' latest DLC The Queen And The Sea is out now

If you’ve been hankering for more Dead Cells, then you’re in luck. The game’s next paid expansion is out now and has you dive into some nautical newness. It's called The Queen And The Sea and is home to shipwrecks and lighthouses infested with monsters, mainly. And a throwable shark. That’s me sold.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Dead Cells Celebrates Launch Of Its Third DLC With Insane Trailer

Dead Cells Celebrates Launch Of Its Third DLC With Insane Trailer. In 2018, Motion Twins and Evil Empire, as a developer-publisher duo, hit it out the park with their release of the title. Dead Cells is roguelike that is similar to The Binding of Isaac and other metroidvania titles. Since its release, the game has been praised by the community and soared in success. Today, the companies celebrate the release of the game’s third DLC, Dead Cells: The Queen & The Sea. The DLC seeks to bring a conclusion to the epic story while introducing a ton of new content for players to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Far Cry 6 to Release Pagan Min DLC Next Week

The title's second major DLC features a new roguelike mode. Far Cry 6 will release the Pagan Min: Control DLC on January 11, according to a new Twitter announcement from Ubisoft. This comes two months after the previous DLC Vaas: Insanity, and will allow players to take on the role of the popular Far Cry 4 villain Pagan Min. The DLC will be available on PC via the Ubisoft Store or the Epic Games Store. It will also be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Like the previous DLC, Pagan Min: Control is included in the $39.99 Far Cry 6 Season Pass, or it can be purchased separately for $14.99.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Spotlights The Cultures Of Its Tribes

Horizon Forbidden West's new west coast setting isn’t just inhabited by fearsome new machines. Aloy will also encounter tribes and cultures, some friends and some foes. Guerrilla Games released a video reintroducing players to familiar tribes such as the Oseram, Utaru, and Tenakth, giving a rundown of their culture and standing in this region of the country.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Humankind's first paid expansion, Cultures of Africa, arrives later this month

Developer Amplitude Studios' historical 4X strategy title Humankind will be receiving its first new cultural roster additions since launch on 20th January, when its first paid expansion, Cultures of Africa, arrives on Steam, Epic, and the Windows Store. As its name suggests, Africa is very much the focus of Humankind's...
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

HUMANKIND “CULTURES OF AFRICA” DLC AVAILABLE NOW FOR PRE-PURCHASE

Paris, January 11th – When we first created HUMANKIND™, our turn-based historical strategy game, selecting only 10 cultures per era was quite the challenging process. Today we’re happy to announce the first additions to our original roster of 60 cultures, with the “Cultures of Africa” DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
altchar.com

It Takes Two is unlikely to get a DLC

It is not an everyday occurrence that the fans of the game are wishing for a DLC willing to pay, and a publisher, infamously known for milking games through DLC's, is not even thinking about it. The game, developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts, not only swooped...
VIDEO GAMES
Marin Independent Journal

Review: ‘Humankind’ a strong but flawed challenger to ‘Civilization’ series

“Sid Meier’s Civilization” has been around for 30 years, yet it’s had few challengers in its strategy-game niche. Other competitors focus on a single era of history or they veer off toward the fantasy or sci-fi realms. Sure, creating nations of elves or galactic empires is intriguing but there’s a distinct appeal to playing “what if” with history.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Humankind’s first DLC adds Cultures of Africa next week

Amplitude Studios has revealed the first DLC expansion for their historical 4X grand strategy game Humankind. When it releases on 20th January, Culture of Africa will grow the game with six new cultures taken from the different eras of African history. African cultures were obviously included within the base game’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Far Cry 6 gets new roguelike DLC next week

Pagan: Control, the second major DLC for Far Cry 6, will arrive for all platforms next week on Tuesday, 11th January as part of the game's season pass, or as a separate download. This is the new roguelike mode where you play as Pagan Min, the antagonist of Ubisoft's Himalayan-set...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Humankind Cultures of Africa Pack Launches January 2022

Amplitude Studios have released a new trailer for the Humankind Cultures of Africa Pack DLC releasing later this month. The Cultures of Africa Pack adds 6 new African cultures to the game: Bantu, Garamantes, Swahili, Maasai, Ethiopians, and Nigerians. In addition, the DLC also adds 5 new wonders, 7 new independent peoples, and 15 new narrative events.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Far Cry 6 Pagan: Control DLC launching January 11th

Far Cry 6’s Pagan: Control DLC will launch on January 11th, allowing players to delve into the warped mind of Far Cry 4’s antagonist Pagan Min in another roguelike adventure. Taking on the role of Pagan, we’ll travel through his psyche to explore his past, come face-to-face with...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

COGEN: Sword of Rewind DLC characters trailer

Gemdrops has released a new trailer for COGEN: Sword of Rewind introducing its paid downloadable content characters. As previously announced, three downloadable content character packs are due out alongside the game’s release:. “Additional Story & Playable Character: Akasha (Akaza)”. “Additional Story & Playable Character: Yuji Otori”. “Additional Story &...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Fuga: Melodies of Steel getting costume DLC

CyberConnect2 announced today that it will release three paid costume DLC packs for Fuga: Melodies of Steel. The first round of DLC, known as the School Costume Pack, drops on January 20. As the name implies, the 12 Taranis tykes are all suited up for school – specifically Malt, Mei, Hanna, Kyle, Boron, Socks, Chick, Hack, Sheena, Jin, Wappa, and Britz. DLC can be used during Intermission and Expedition.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalchumps.com

Kingdoms of Amalur: Fatesworn (DLC)

In September of 2020, THQ Nordic released the remastered version of Kingdoms of Amalur, and also showed off a trailer for the game’s first DLC in seven years. The DLC was called Fatesworn, and though it was delayed quite a while, it did release in mid-December of 2021. If you enjoyed the original game, Fatesworn is a must-have, but if you didn’t enjoy it, nothing about Fatesworn will change your mind. Let’s have a closer look.
VIDEO GAMES

