ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

With a new national record, Murli Gavit gets his dreams back on track

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn January 8, after crossing the finish line in his first race of the season in Valencia, Spain, Murli Gavit had a reason to be happy. He had clocked a time of 28:42 in the 10km road race, shaving 12 seconds off the previous national record set 14 years ago. Indian...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Tunisia rout Mauritania to get back on track at Africa Cup of Nations

Hamza Mathlouthi and Wahbi Khazri scored goals inside the opening nine minutes to set up a comfortable 4-0 victory for Tunisia over Mauritania in their Africa Cup of Nations Group F match at the Limbe Stadium on Sunday. Khazri added another in the second half and then laid on a...
FIFA
The Independent

Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Tennis star’s Australia visa ban could be reduced after deportation

As the Australian Open got underway on Monday morning, Novak Djokovic was pictured landing in Dubai after the decision to cancel the nine-time champion’s visa was upheld by the federal court. The failure of Djokovic’s appeal finally brought an end to the saga that has dominated the build-up to the year’s first grand slam. After spending four nights in a detention hotel in Melbourne following his dramatic detainment at the border, Djokovic was released on procedural grounds and immediately to the Rod Laver Arena to prepare to defend his title. However, on Sunday, Australia’s immigration minister used his discretionary...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jomo Kenyatta
The Independent

Australia captain Pat Cummins hails ‘incredible’ Ashes campaign

Pat Cummins described winning his first Ashes as Australia captain as “incredible” after his side sealed a 4-0 series victory over England in Hobart.England were chasing 271 in the day/night game but eventually suffered a 146-run defeat after collapsing from 68 without loss to 124 all out.“It’s incredible, an Ashes series is one you have in your diary for a couple of years,” Cummins said.“They’re the big series that you want to peak at and to be thrown the captaincy beforehand as well, I couldn’t have predicated how the last six or seven weeks have gone.“Everything’s gone to plan. There’s...
SPORTS
KRMG

Djokovic out, but vaccine debate stays in Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — To some, it seemed a cloud had been lifted from the Australian Open. To others, Novak Djokovic still was almost palpably present, the name on everyone's lips on the opening day of the first major tennis tournament of the year. Djokovic left Australia...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Egypt keep their Africa Cup of Nations hopes alive as Mohamed Salah volleys home the only goal of the game against Guinea-Bissau to get their campaign back on track following Nigeria defeat

Mohamed Salah scored his first goal in six matches for Egypt to give them a 1-0 victory over Guinea Bissau in Garoua on Saturday and their first points of the Africa Cup of Nations finals. Salah's 69th minute effort came despite a largely anonymous performance from the Egyptian forward as...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#Economy#Europe#Doha#Indian
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

South Africa minister who told schoolgirls to ‘open your books and close your legs’ under fire

A South African minister has come under fire on social media for telling schoolgirls to “open your books and close your legs”.“To the girl child: Open your books, and close your legs. Don’t open your legs, open your books. Thank you very much,” minister Phophi Ramathuba can be heard telling students in clips of the video shared widely on social media.The students can be heard repeating the minister’s words in the video.The health minister made the remarks on Wednesday during a visit to the Gwanane secondary school in the Sekgakgapeng township aimed at reducing teenage pregnancy rates and encouraging abstinence,...
AFRICA
The Independent

Tonga turned into ‘moonscape’ by ash from ‘once-in-millennium’ volcanic eruption

Ash from an underwater volcano has made parts of Tonga resemble “a moonscape”, residents of the Pacific island have said.Particles emitted by the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano – a “once-in-a-millennium” event – darkened the sky and contaminated the water supply.Locals have said that the island now looks like the surface of the moon after being coated in a layer of volcanic ash, BBC News reported.Fresh water is now vital on the island, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said, as authorities told the 105,000 residents to only drink bottled water and to wear masks.New Zealand has sent a...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Nadal makes scorching start in bid for record 21st Slam

Rafael Nadal launched his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title Monday in blistering fashion -- a far cry from his "ugly" predicament one month ago and recent injury problems. Nadal, the only Australian Open champion in the men's draw after nine-time winner Novak Djokovic's banishment on the eve of the tournament, was all guns blazing in a spectacular first-round win on Rod Laver Arena. The Spanish sixth seed, who beat Roger Federer for the 2009 Australian title and is vying with Djokovic and Federer to reach a record 21st Grand Slam crown, bludgeoned American Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. In an impressive 1hr 49min performance, Nadal began with an ace and peppered the world number 66 Giron with 34 winners -- 14 of them with his famed forehand -- and won 84 percent of his first serves.
TENNIS
d1softballnews.com

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”

There Great Britain returns to under 100 thousand cases per day for the first time since 21 December, so much so that in London we return to talk about goodbye to the Green pass. However, to launch a first alarm on a sub-variant of Omicron is the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency which on Friday warned that it had traced 53 sequences of a sub-lineage of Omicron, called BA.2, which has been talked about since December, explaining that it will be monitored carefully. Because the first 53 cases come after that already Israel had detected 20 during the genetic sequencing of Covid patients. “This variant contains more mutations than Omicron and – according to the Business Standard – could be more violent.” Although scientists are concerned about the new sub-variant – the British tabloid reads – little is known about the dangers it entails.
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

Djokovic out, but vaccine debate stays in Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — To some, it seemed a cloud had been lifted from the Australian Open. To others, Novak Djokovic still was almost palpably present, the name on everyone's lips on the opening day of the first major tennis tournament of the year. Djokovic left Australia...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy