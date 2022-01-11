With a new national record, Murli Gavit gets his dreams back on track

Rafael Nadal launched his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title Monday in blistering fashion -- a far cry from his "ugly" predicament one month ago and recent injury problems.
Nadal, the only Australian Open champion in the men's draw after nine-time winner Novak Djokovic's banishment on the eve of the tournament, was all guns blazing in a spectacular first-round win on Rod Laver Arena.
The Spanish sixth seed, who beat Roger Federer for the 2009 Australian title and is vying with Djokovic and Federer to reach a record 21st Grand Slam crown, bludgeoned American Marcos Giron 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.
In an impressive 1hr 49min performance, Nadal began with an ace and peppered the world number 66 Giron with 34 winners -- 14 of them with his famed forehand -- and won 84 percent of his first serves.
