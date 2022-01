Of the contestants involved in the six games this weekend, in addition to the two top teams that earned byes, none of the 14 NFL playoff participants are the New York Giants. No surprise at this point to Big Blue fans, many who went into the season with so much hope only to have it evaporate week by week. The root of the problem general manager Dave Gettleman and his young unproven Coach Joe Judge were sent packing a few days ago. However, some former Giants players are still enjoying the excitement of the postseason tournament.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO