Fruits of Labor Montgomery location celebrates soft opening

MONTGOMERY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Fruits of Labor, Inc, a business that was born more than two decades ago, has expanded its services to Montgomery.

Owner of Fruits of Labor Tammy Jordan started her business and opened her first commercial kitchen in Dawson 20 years ago. Over the years, she moved her business to Rainelle, where she added a 218-acre farm to provide farm-to-table service and began offering wedding and catering services.

While in Rainelle, Jordan realized that she wanted her café to do more for the community than provide fresh baked goods and coffee. In 2012, Fruits of Labor became nationally certified through the American Culinary Federation and began providing education, certification, training and employment to those in recovery. Jordan also established a youth group prevention program for younger struggling community members.

In September, Fruits of Labor expanded to Alderson and now its doors are opening to the people of Montgomery. The café will celebrate a soft opening from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11.

“We are overjoyed to announce our long-waited opening,” the business posted to Facebook. “We look forward to opening our doors to the community!”

Over the next few weeks, the café will operate under limited hours as its team completes training.

“We deeply appreciate your patience as we get started on this new adventure…We look forward to getting to know each of you along the way and being able to serve this growing community.”

The café, located at 212 Third Avenue, will offer customers dine-in and to-go options. Visit the businesses’ Facebook page to view its full menu, which includes sandwiches, wraps, salads and more. Call 304.981.2329 for more information.