For many of us, the sea inspires romantic thoughts – of standing on windswept decks listening to the creak of rope and the snap of billowing sails, of heroic action in battle, harsh conditions and sea shanties. Much of the world we live in today was shaped by our relationship with the sea, and with those who served on the vessels that sailed it. Though the majority have sadly been lost, some of these historic ships have been preserved for future generations, often converted to museums and offering a deeper insight into life on board. Visiting them makes a fascinating addition to any holiday, whether you’ve got children to entertain, or a restless history buff craving a day off the beach.

LIFESTYLE ・ 20 HOURS AGO