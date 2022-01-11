ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey, ID

Elk Get Stuck, Tangled In Wood River Valley

By Benito Baeza
 6 days ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers had to deal with a number of tangled or trapped elk in the Wood River Valley last week. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, officers received three reports of elk either entangled by various items and one report of an...

