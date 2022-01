A motion of no confidence has been laid down by the Liberal Democrats as they seek to topple the Boris Johnson administration following a litany of claims of coronavirus rule breaking in No 10.Here is a look at what the Lib Dems are proposing, what a no confidence vote entails and it works.– What is a motion of no confidence?A confidence motion is a way of testing whether the Prime Minister and their Cabinet still has the support of the House of Commons.It has the power to trigger a general election and could see a new prime minister appointed.Under rules...

