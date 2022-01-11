Lily Collins thanks fans for support as Netflix renews Emily In Paris for Seasons 3 and 4

It’s official, Emily In Paris has been renewed by Netflix for a third and fourth season and someone who couldn’t be more excited about it is show star, Lily Collins.

Collins, 32, plays Emily Cooper in the comedy-drama, an American who unexpectedly moves to Paris for work and finds herself having to navigate a whole new world and a language she can’t speak.

The second series was released on December 22 where it debuted in the Global Netflix Top 10 and topped the list across 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed from December 22 to December 26, according to figures released by the streamer.

Season one also made the Global Top 10, re-emerging on the list across 53 countries.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement of Emily’s further adventures, Collins shared a photo of her sporting an Emily In Paris t-shirt.

“Woke up early to give you some VERY exciting news… @emilyinparis is back for Season 3… AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!! She told her 27.5m followers.

“I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate this annoucement outfit, but she would be screaming either way,” she continued.

Adding: “Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Meri beaucoup!