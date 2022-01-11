Chester’s home match against Brackley postponed amid fan attendance uncertainty

Chester have postponed this weekend’s match at home to Brackley as they have failed to reach a definitive resolution with authorities over the attendance of fans.

The English National League North outfit have been warned they may have breached Welsh coronavirus regulations – sporting events in Wales are being played behind closed doors – by hosting two matches at their stadium which straddles the border.

Chester’s front gates, car park and main office door are in England, as is the only road which leads to the ground, but the pitch is in Wales.

The club fear going out of business if made to play behind closed doors and, after agreement with the National League, Saturday’s match and Wednesday’s National League Academy Cup tie with FC Halifax Town U19s have been postponed.

“We have met with Welsh Government, Flintshire Council and Cheshire West & Chester Council, however do not yet feel that this matter has reached a definitive resolution and will be obtaining further legal advice,” said a club statement.

“Whilst enforcement action remains a possibility, we are not prepared to risk the security of the club or our supporters, as such the board have made the difficult decision to postpone this week’s home fixtures.”

The club are continuing “constructive” discussions to identify “a long-term solution that recognises the unique geography and historical context of the Deva Stadium site”.

