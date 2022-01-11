ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Chester’s home match against Brackley postponed amid fan attendance uncertainty

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rjVXb_0dieKcwI00

Chester have postponed this weekend’s match at home to Brackley as they have failed to reach a definitive resolution with authorities over the attendance of fans.

The English National League North outfit have been warned they may have breached Welsh coronavirus regulations – sporting events in Wales are being played behind closed doors – by hosting two matches at their stadium which straddles the border.

Chester’s front gates, car park and main office door are in England, as is the only road which leads to the ground, but the pitch is in Wales.

The club fear going out of business if made to play behind closed doors and, after agreement with the National League, Saturday’s match and Wednesday’s National League Academy Cup tie with FC Halifax Town U19s have been postponed.

“We have met with Welsh Government, Flintshire Council and Cheshire West & Chester Council, however do not yet feel that this matter has reached a definitive resolution and will be obtaining further legal advice,” said a club statement.

“Whilst enforcement action remains a possibility, we are not prepared to risk the security of the club or our supporters, as such the board have made the difficult decision to postpone this week’s home fixtures.”

The club are continuing “constructive” discussions to identify “a long-term solution that recognises the unique geography and historical context of the Deva Stadium site”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Fans could attend Wales’s Six Nations matches, First Minister says

A decision on whether fans will be able to attend Wales’s Guinness Six Nations Championship home matches will made in the next few weeks, Mark Drakeford has said. The restrictions placed on sporting events in Wales by the Welsh Government to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant mean professional fixtures are being played behind closed doors.
WORLD
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

England’s Ashes embarrassment was completed as Australia sealed a 4-0 series victory with a Hobart hammering. Australia won by 146 runs as England were bowled out for 124 in the space of 22.4 overs on day three of the fifth Test. It was also a miserable weekend for Rafael...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wales face ‘race against time’ to sell out Six Nations showdown with Scotland

Welsh Rugby Union boss Steve Phillips says it is a “race against time” to sell out Wales’ Six Nations home game against Scotland after coronavirus restrictions were eased by the Welsh Government First Minister Mark Drakeford announced on Friday that Wales will welcome back crowds to sporting events from January 21.All sporting events in Wales have been held behind closed doors since Boxing Day due to the rise of coronavirus cases, and there were concerns that Wayne Pivac’s reigning Six Nations champions would play their first home game of this year’s tournament at an empty Principality Stadium.The Welsh Rugby Union...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#England#Home#Deva Stadium#The National League#Fc Halifax Town#Welsh Government#Flintshire Council
World Soccer Talk

Covid rules put fans off attending AFCON matches

Bafoussam (Cameroon) (AFP) – Cameroon may be a football-mad country but most matches at the Africa Cup of Nations so far have been played out in front of largely empty stadiums, with fans preferring to gather elsewhere to enjoy the action. In Bafoussam in the West region, banners welcome...
FIFA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Premier League: Arsenal's match against Tottenham Hotspur postponed

London [UK], January 16 (ANI): Following a request from Arsenal, the Premier League Board on Saturday agreed to postpone the club's away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 16:30 GMT on Sunday. With Arsenal having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Broad unhappy with robot and City enjoy big win – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 15.FootballGary Neville pulled no punches with his assessment of Arsenal’s ultimately successful bid to get Sunday’s north London derby postponed.I repeat this is not about Arsenal but all teams should be made to play from now on in the PL and EFL. Also why has the decision been delayed until today when the request was last night at 6.30pm. Fans will be setting off from all over the place...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tariq Lamptey targeting full return for Brighton against former club Chelsea

Brighton boss Graham Potter is hopeful Tariq Lamptey will be fit to face former club Chelsea after suffering an injury setback ahead of the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.Seagulls defender Lamptey was a surprise omission from Albion’s starting XI for Friday evening’s clash with the Eagles due to a slight groin issue.The England Under-21 international managed a lively second-half cameo as a late Joachim Andersen own goal prevented Palace snatching victory courtesy of Conor Gallagher’s seventh strike of the season.Wing-back Lamptey, who has been in red-hot form, only returned to Premier League action in October following a 10-month absence due...
SOCCER
newschain

Morecambe to check on Aaron Wildig ahead of Wigan clash

Will check on Aaron Wildig ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan. The midfielder, who has had an injury-hit season, played 75 minutes as he made his first start in four games in Saturday’s goalless draw at AFC Wimbledon. Arthur Gnahoua will hope to continue after...
SPORTS
newschain

What next for England after Ashes embarrassment?

England’s woeful Ashes campaign came to a humiliating conclusion as the latest in a long line of batting collapses condemned them to a crushing defeat in Hobart. After losing the series 4-0 and barely competing along the way, the post mortem is only just beginning. Here the PA news agency looks at what went wrong and what can be done about it.
SPORTS
newschain

Lewis Alessandra could start for Carlisle against former employers Hartlepool

Carlisle striker Lewis Alessandra will hope for further action against former club Hartlepool when the League Two clubs meet on Tuesday evening. Alessandra scored a last-gasp equaliser after coming off the bench to make his first appearance in two months in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Crawley and will be keen to step up his comeback.
SOCCER
newschain

ECB to give cricket racism update to DCMS committee in January

The England and Wales Cricket Board will update MPs on its progress in tackling the sport’s racism crisis next week. The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee issued a report last week calling on the ECB to “clean up its act” on racism or face a limit on the public funding it receives.
SOCIETY
SB Nation

Women’s Super League match between Everton and Chelsea postponed

Due to postponements against West Ham to end 2021 and Tottenham to begin 2022, Chelsea’s January 16th matchup with Everton was slated to be our first match in exactly one month. Now, that match, too, has been postponed, this time due to positive results and injuries within the Everton...
SOCCER
newschain

North Korea fires two suspected missiles in fourth launch this year

North Korea has fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea’s military said. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North likely fired two short-range ballistic missiles from an area in Sunan, the location of Pyongyang’s international airport, but did not immediately say how far they flew.
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy