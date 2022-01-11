ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendall Jenner breaks silence over ‘inappropriate’ barely there dress she wore to friend Lauren Perez’s wedding

By Tina Campbell
 6 days ago
Kendall Jenner has finally responded to the furore caused after images of her at a friend’s wedding went viral with many claiming her outfit choice was “inappropriate” and accusing her of trying to upstage the bride.

The model, 26, served as a bridesmaid at Lauren Perez’s beachside nuptials in Miami last November and sported a seafoam green dress from Bec + Bridge for the ceremony.

However, Kim Kardashian’s younger sister later changed into a black number with revealing cutouts from Mônot for the reception with the racy look garnering a mixed reaction from followers.

Commenting on images shared by Perez online, Jenner stressed that she had sought the approval of the bride on the outfit first, writing: “@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding.”

Confirming that she had no issue with it either, Perez replied: “[Kendall Jenner] looked stunning and I loved it!”

