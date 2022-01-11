Greenbacker invests in energy storage startup

ESS Tech is bringing iron flow batteries to the public markets. As the world shifts more radically to decarbonize on the back of COP26 there will be an increased need for utility-scale energy storage solutions to smooth out the intermittency of renewables. The need for green energy is clear for a world looking to prevent the forecasted impact of anthropogenic climate change. In this new world, storage solutions that allow for excess energy to be stored from both solar and wind will allow the grid to dispatch electricity during periods when the sun is not shining and when the wind is not blowing. Critically, this inherent intermittency of renewables forms a forever bottleneck that can only be solved by the type of storage solutions ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) is building.

