Virginia State

Greenbacker invests in energy storage startup

By renewableenergyworldcontentteam
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStartup Delorean Power LLC said that Greenbacker Capital Management made a $20 million strategic equity investment into the company. Delorean is a developer and owner-operator of standalone battery energy storage projects up to 250 MW in size in the United...

www.renewableenergyworld.com

Nevada Current

Community based solar option begins in earnest with newly launched NV Energy program

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An NV Energy program to expand solar access to low-income Nevadans and disadvantaged businesses is off to a solid start, a program administrator says, and is expected to continue to grow in coming years. Lawmakers during the 2019 Legislative Session passed a law essentially requiring the monopoly energy company to establish a program to support […] The post Community based solar option begins in earnest with newly launched NV Energy program appeared first on Nevada Current.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Hutch Post

KGS working on energy storage program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Areas around Hutchinson could become the focal point for hydrogen storage as a way to store energy for future use. According to an article from the University of Kansas, the project at the Kansas Geological Survey may help address the challenge of intermittent production from renewable sources.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Automation Company Symbotic on Going Public Via SPAC With SoftBank

Specializing in AI, robotics, and automation for the global supply chain, Symbotic announced last month it will be tapping the public markets in a SPAC deal with investment giant SoftBank. Symbotic CFO Tom Ernst and Vikas Parekh, a managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers spoke with Cheddar about going public and the future of modernizing logistics amid the constrained supply networks. "The supply chain is fundamentally broken," said Ernst. "By employing the best in modern technology for autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence, we're able to fundamentally rethink the way in which you receive and store and sort goods, making for a dramatically more efficient supply chain."
BUSINESS
BBC

Energy firm E.On apologises for sending socks to customers

Energy supplier E.On has said it is "incredibly sorry" for sending socks to customers in a bid to encourage them to turn the heating down. It is the second major supplier to admit to a marketing gaffe when customers are facing a cost of living squeeze driven by energy prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
just-auto.com

BMW i Ventures invests in EV charger startup

BMW i Ventures has announced a lead investment in HeyCharge, the German startup providing access to electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in apartment complexes, office buildings and other infrastructure locations. “The rapid growth of the electric vehicle market in coming years will necessitate greater infrastructure build-out of charging solutions around...
BUSINESS
WRGB

Gillibrand, energy secretary to highlight alternative energy investments

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The Port of Albany made history Friday as the future site of the first offshore wind tower manufacturing facility. The city hosted some heavy hitters--including the U.S. Energy Secretary and Governor Kathy Hochul--to make the announcement that wind turbines are bringing big money and jobs to the capital city. Hochul was flanked by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Congressman Paul Tonko, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and other local elected leaders as she announced that the contracts have been finalized between the New York State Energy Research Development Authority, or NYSERDA, and two high profile wind farms.
ALBANY, NY
Phys.org

Overcoming a hurdle on the path to renewable-energy storage

If renewable energies are one day to replace fossil fuels, engineers need to find a way to store it reliably and on a large scale. One method that numerous researchers are currently studying involves storing the energy in gaseous form inside electrolytic cells. Electrolytic cells work by using electricity to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft invests in LanzaJet, a clean energy startup working on sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel

Microsoft today announced that it made a $50M investment in LanzaJet, a clean energy startup working on sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel. LanzaJet secured this funding through the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund and it will be using the fund to construct its first alcohol-to-jet sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production plant. This investment will allow Microsoft to access sustainable, renewable diesel for its data centers to enable Microsoft to further achieve its net-zero goals.
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

ESS Tech: Speculative Buy As Green Energy Needs Storage To Be More Viable

ESS Tech is bringing iron flow batteries to the public markets. As the world shifts more radically to decarbonize on the back of COP26 there will be an increased need for utility-scale energy storage solutions to smooth out the intermittency of renewables. The need for green energy is clear for a world looking to prevent the forecasted impact of anthropogenic climate change. In this new world, storage solutions that allow for excess energy to be stored from both solar and wind will allow the grid to dispatch electricity during periods when the sun is not shining and when the wind is not blowing. Critically, this inherent intermittency of renewables forms a forever bottleneck that can only be solved by the type of storage solutions ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) is building.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Silicon Ranch plans 252 MW solar portfolio for Georgia co-ops

Green Power EMC, the renewable energy supplier for more than three dozen Georgia Electric Membership Corporations, and Silicon Ranch plan to develop 252 MWAC of solar energy capacity to serve 16 subscribing cooperatives across Georgia. The total capacity will be generated from three locations in southern Georgia. Silicon Ranch is...
GEORGIA STATE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Renewable PPA prices continue to climb as supply tightens

North America’s most competitive renewable power purchase agreement (PPA) prices rose by 5.9% from 2021 Q3 to 2021 Q4, according to the latest price index series from LevelTen Energy. Prices are trending upward for the third consecutive quarter, according to LevelTen. The market average for solar PPA offers rose...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Times

New investor will propel Hydrostor's plans for energy storage

Canadian-based energy company Hydrostor has big plans to build a facility in Morro Bay that could store 20 percent of the energy the grid will lose when Diablo Canyon closes—and now, the company is backed by a Fortune 500 company. Hydrostor announced Jan. 10 that Goldman Sachs Asset Management...
MORRO BAY, CA
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Salt River Project, NextEra partner to add energy storage at solar plant

Salt River Project is partnering with a NextEra Energy unit to add a 100 MW battery to its existing 100 MW solar plant, Saint Solar. The battery, expected to be operational in mid-2023, will provide four hours of capacity. Saint Solar, located in Coolidge, Arizona, is owned and operated by...
COOLIDGE, AZ
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Invenergy launches community solar venture for LMI segment

Investment platform Lafayette Square and renewable energy developer Invenergy launched Reactivate, a community solar energy platform to support renewable energy development in local communities. The partners will provide capital, technical assistance, and executives to build and operate Reactivate. The company expects to finance, acquire, develop, and operate solar energy projects...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nanowerk.com

Machine Learning assisted computational discovery of two-dimensional energy storage materials

(Nanowerk Spotlight) With the sudden growth of electric vehicles in recent years, there is a need for energy storage systems that are sustainable, economically viable, and lightweight. The lithium-ion battery (LIB) has been offered as a feasible long-term alternative, although supercapacitors and supercapacitor-battery hybrid systems have also been considered. Electrode...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

