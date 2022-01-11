ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Only a quarter of catch-up tutoring sessions accessed through Randstad

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJfy1_0dieKKFK00

Around a quarter of catch-up tutoring courses for this academic year have been delivered by the provider of the Government’s flagship tuition scheme, figures reveal.

Headteachers suggest schools are finding the system “confusing and difficult” to navigate.

More than 300,000 tutoring courses began last term under the school-led tutoring route, but only 72,000 courses began under schemes coordinated by chosen provider Randstad, Department for Education (DfE) figures show.

Randstad, the company which was awarded the National Tutoring Programme (NTP) contract this year, has faced criticism for lacking the capacity or competence to deliver the scheme “effectively”.

Last month, Nick Bent, chief executive of the Tutor Trust, one of the partners delivering tutoring in schools, told MPs that Randstad did not “have enough staff or the right expertise” and there were “problems” with the tuition hub.

The DfE has said it is working closely with Randstad to make sure numbers continue to rise and tutoring continues to reach the students who need it.

Randstad is the supplier of the NTP – the flagship scheme for helping pupils to catch up with learning loss – this academic year after the £25 million contract was awarded to the company in June.

A separate school-led tutoring route was announced in June last year, with schools receiving £579 million directly to employ their own catch-up tutors.

The DfE has said it is “on track” to deliver their target of two million tuition courses this academic year, with 302,000 courses starting last term and an estimated 230,000 accessed through the school-led tutoring programme.

An estimated 52,000 starts have been made by pupils on courses provided through the Tuition Partners’ scheme so far this academic year, while 20,000 starts have been made by pupils under the Academic Mentors’ scheme, both of which are coordinated by Randstad.

The 52,000 starts represent only 10% of the company’s target of 524,000 sessions while the estimated 20,000 pupils supported through the Academic Mentor programme equates to less than 8% of the 252,000 target for 2021/22.

Headteachers have said the figures for take-up of the programme under Randstad are “significantly less impressive” than those for school-led routes, and that schools report they find accessing support through the external partner route “confusing and difficult”.

Karen Guthrie, programme director of the NTP at Randstad, is due to be questioned by MPs about the company’s performance in running the contract during a Commons’ Education Select Committee hearing on Wednesday.

Randstad has been contacted for comment.

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said that it was “pleasing” to see up to 230,000 pupils who had seen their education “badly disrupted” by the pandemic being offered one-to-one support.

“Some of these young people will have so far only received a first session of tutoring but it is a positive start,” he said, adding that schools knew their pupils’ learning needs “better than anyone and will appreciate being able to stay in control of the tutoring support on offer”.

But he added that in comparison, the “figures returned by the Government’s chosen tuition partner Randstad are significantly less impressive and it comes as no surprise to learn that schools are opting to keep tuition in-house as opposed to outsourcing it”.

Schools have told us that they find accessing tuition support through the National Tutoring Programme confusing and difficult

Mr Barton said ASCL had said schools were finding it difficult to place their trust “in an external provider” and that the Government’s decision “to use an expensive commercial partner has backfired”.

“It should place its faith firmly in the teaching profession to repair the damage to education suffered by so many of our young people,” he said.

Nick Brook, deputy general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Schools have told us that they find accessing tuition support through the National Tutoring Programme confusing and difficult. The numbers for the national scheme are, without question, disappointingly low.”

He said that the figures released on Tuesday showed that schools were “stepping forward to arrange their own tutoring support for pupils” using the “more flexible” school-led route in spite of issues with the national scheme.

Given that funding had been made available in the autumn term and training for tutors had begun in November, he said schools had “done well to commence tuition for nearly a quarter of a million pupils”.

“This shows real appetite for tutoring but that schools aren’t finding the national route accessible,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the story behind these numbers is that there are still many children that would benefit from tutoring support who are not getting it. Too many schools report that there are simply no tutors available that meet their needs.

“The Government’s tutoring revolution risks stalling unless more is done to ensure that high quality, easy-to-access tutoring support is available to every school, for all pupils that need it, in every single part of the country.”

Schools Minister Robin Walker said: “We are now seeing the real reach and impact of the unprecedented investment this Government is making in supporting children’s education recovery.

“Every pupil – wherever they live – should be supported to get back on track and reach their potential, and that’s what this tutoring programme is doing.

“We know there is still work to do, but it’s hugely encouraging to see so many students from all backgrounds have been directly reached through the Government’s tutoring programme, and I encourage all schools to take advantage of it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

British woman dies in Tonga tsunami after trying to save her dogs

A British woman who went missing after a tsunami in Tonga has died, according to her family. Angela Glover, from Brighton, died after an undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific nation on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore. Her brother, Nick Eleini, said the 50-year-old died while...
ANIMALS
newschain

Kanye West lets rip after daughter’s birthday party snub, before Kylie Jenner eventually lets him in

Kanye West was the ultimate party pooper as his daughter Chicago celebrated her fourth birthday. On Saturday, the All of the Lights hit-maker, 44, shared a video in which he claimed he had not been invited by estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, to a party she was holding as a joint celebration with cousin Stormi Webster, who was also turning four - despite the fact he was staging his own party for Chicago later that afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Long Covid: Poorest patients denied specialist NHS treatment

Long Covid sufferers from the poorest areas of the country are being denied access to specialist care, figures show.The NHS has admitted that it must do more to help those from deprived backgrounds gain access to its long Covid clinics, which were launched at the end of 2020 with the promise of “vital rehabilitation”.There are fears that the disparity in treatment could widen the inequality gap at a time when ministers are vowing to “level up” Britain.Data shows that patients from the poorest areas account for just one in five patients at the clinics, though separate figures from the...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Walker
pymnts

Upwork Expands Freelancers’ Benefits Access With Catch Partnership

Freelance platform Upwork on Monday (Jan. 10) partnered with portable benefits program Catch to provide access to healthcare benefits and personal payroll to independent workers who have Upwork accounts. Recent Upwork research shows that 36% of the entire U.S. workforce freelanced in 2021. Catch gives freelancers, contractors and other independent...
BUSINESS
bleepingcomputer.com

Access 10,000 hours of language learning with Babbel for only $199

In the world of cybersecurity, we often talk about how learning programming languages can advance your career. The same goes for spoken languages. Mastering new tongues can also enrich your travels and unlock new cultures. Watching anime without captions, anyone?. Downloaded by over 10 million users, Babbel is one of...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

‘No payments’ for unvaccinated healthcare staff sacked in mandatory jab plans

Unvaccinated healthcare staff in England face being sacked without an exit payment, an official document shows.Frontline staff must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with two jabs by April 1 – meaning they must have had their first vaccine on February 3.Healthcare employers have been told that from the following day – February 4 – unjabbed staff should be invited to a meeting and told that a potential outcome may be dismissal.Whilst organisations are encouraged to explore redeployment, the general principles which apply in a redundancy exercise are not applicable here, and it is important that managers are aware of thisGuidance...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tutors#Tutoring#Government#Headteachers#The Tutor Trust#Dfe#Ntp#The Tuition Partners#The Academic Mentors
newschain

Hong Kong’s ‘patriots only’ legislature convenes first session

Hong Kong’s legislature has convened for the first time since elections last month that were held under new laws ensuring only “patriots” who have proven their loyalty to Beijing could run as candidates. The 90-seat Legislative Council, known as LegCo, is dominated by Beijing’s allies. Leading opposition...
POLITICS
newschain

Morecambe to check on Aaron Wildig ahead of Wigan clash

Will check on Aaron Wildig ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan. The midfielder, who has had an injury-hit season, played 75 minutes as he made his first start in four games in Saturday’s goalless draw at AFC Wimbledon. Arthur Gnahoua will hope to continue after...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

Social care for elderly and vulnerable rationed as Covid hits staff

More than half of councils in England are resorting to exceptional measures to ration social care, a survey has found.The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is forcing so many staff to take sick leave or self-isolate that the systems can no longer cope with rising demand, according to council chiefs.They dubbed the situation “a worsening national emergency”.Carers have increased the hours of homecare delivered to older people to record levels, councils report - but they still cannot keep up with the numbers requiring care.   More than half of directors of social services who responded to the survey said that in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Paul Tisdale could mix things up when Stevenage host Crawley

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale has suggested he may need to make changes to freshen up his side as they host Crawley in Sky Bet League Two. New signing Luke O’Neill could come back into the reckoning after sitting out Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Sutton. Defender Michael Bostwick, who...
SOCCER
newschain

John Souttar deserves respect for earning Rangers move – Craig Gordon

Craig Gordon insists Hearts and Scotland team-mate John Souttar deserves respect for earning a move to Rangers. The 25-year-old Jambos defender, who has battled back from three serious Achilles injuries among other setbacks, has signed a pre-contract deal to join the Ibrox club in the summer. Gordon, 39, knows what...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ministers should test statutory sick pay and see if they can ‘survive on it’, says peer

Ministers should test statutory sick pay to see if they can survive on it, a Labour peer has suggested.On Monday, Lord Sikka pressed the Government on why those too ill to work receive “such a low amount” of £96.35 a week.He insisted that, should ministers try and live on that sum themselves, it could “generate some sympathy for the poor”.The Labour peer’s comments came as the upper chamber discussed a report by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development called ‘What should an effective sick pay system look like?’ and published in December 2021.Lord Sikka said: “The statutory sick pay...
HEALTH
The Independent

About 12,000 students to be deployed across NHS to tackle pandemic

About 12,000 students will be deployed across Scotland’s health service to help fight Covid-19, the Scottish Government has said.With 3,000 nursing and midwifery students being sent on placement this month, a further 7,000 students will placed throughout next month.A further 1,500 allied health professional students and 500 paramedic students will also be deployed next month.Placements in active healthcare settings form part of a number of university courses.Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf “wholeheartedly” thanked the students who would be supporting healthcare.“As part of their professional programme of education, and throughout the pandemic, these students have worked tirelessly to support our NHS...
EDUCATION
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy