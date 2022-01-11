ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mark Bonner hopes Cambridge’s FA Cup clash against Luton is shown live on TV

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O86hg_0dieJlqc00

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner hopes BBC or ITV executives will pick his side’s fourth-round FA Cup clash against Luton after the League One club stunned Newcastle.

Bonner, 36, revealed he has been bombarded with messages since Cambridge’s superb 1-0 triumph at St James’ Park, while Alan Shearer contacted second-half scorer Joe Ironside to congratulate him on his winning strike.

And, despite being disappointed not to pull a Premier League giant out of the hat in Sunday’s draw, Bonner wants the next chapter of Cambridge’s FA Cup journey against Championship side Luton to be live on TV.

The League One team will pocket £90,000 if they beat the Hatters.

“This competition is all about money and memories, so of course you wanted the tie Plymouth got, Chelsea away, or you wanted to get Liverpool,” Bonner told the PA news agency.

“Those are the games that make the moments we had on Saturday possible, and the financial gain that goes with that.

“But you can’t choose your draw, and we have been really fortunate that the last round pulled out the game it did.

“However, I would like to hope that because of Saturday’s story the TV cameras will follow us, and we get the match on television because financially that would be huge for us.”

Cambridge are back in action on Tuesday evening with a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Portsmouth.

The U’s will then have five League One matches to contend with before they return to FA Cup duty on the opening weekend of February.

“The good thing is that people keep talking about what happened on Saturday, and it will be one of those results that gets talked about for a long, long time,” added Bonner.

“If I am being honest, the phone hasn’t stopped – whether that is other coaches or managers, friends and family, supporters, sponsors and people from all across football and all over the world.

“I have had some brilliant messages but I don’t want to be a name-dropper.

“People understand that, number one we played well, and number two it was a big scalp for us.

“And when you are a club like ours – and you don’t get huge coverage and the big stage doesn’t come along very often – you have to take the opportunity and put yourself in the spotlight and enjoy that, without losing focus.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Joe Ironside
Person
Mark Bonner
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Luton#Itv#St James Park
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
90min.com

Manchester United predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Manchester United travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday evening, having just knocked Steven Gerrard's men out of the FA Cup. That 1-0 victory wasn't awe-inspiring, but the it did show character to bounce back from a gut-wrenching defeat at home to Wolves in their prior outing - a result that proved to Ralf Rangnick just how big a rebuilding job he has on his hands.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal ask Premier League to postpone north London derby against Tottenham

Arsenal have submitted a formal request to the Premier League asking to postpone their north London derby fixture against Tottenham on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side are suffering from several absences due to a Covid outbreak, injuries and players being away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Premier League confirmed the request had been lodged in a statement released on Friday evening and said they will take a final decision on Saturday.“The Premier League has received a postponement request from Arsenal FC relating to their away match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 4.30pm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney in frame as Benitez sacked as Everton manager

Rafael Benitez was sacked as Everton manager on Sunday after just 200 days in charge of the struggling Premier League club with former player Wayne Rooney tipped as favourite to take over. Former Everton forward Rooney, currently impressing as manager of second tier Derby, is the bookmakers' favourite to replace Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Aston Villa vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Aston Villa welcome Manchester United to Villa Park in the Premier League this afternoon. The fixture comes just days after the two teams met in the third round of the FA Cup, with Ralf Rangnick’s side holding on to a 1-0 victory after Scott McTominay stuck early. After a tumultuous first half of the season, United entered the weekend six points adrift of the top four, although Rangnick’s side do also have two games in hand. Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEMeanwhile, Aston Villa have made an early statement of intent in the transfer market after completing the signings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Aston Villa host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon. United left victorious when the two sides met just a few days ago in the FA Cup third round after Scott McTominay struck the game’s only goal inside eight minutes. Ralf Rangnick’s side still have plenty of ground to make up in the league, though, with the club six points adrift of the top four heading into the weekend as Cristiano Ronaldo publicly urged his teammates to improve their attitudes. Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEVilla have been showing their own intent in the transfer window with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy