Mark Bonner hopes Cambridge’s FA Cup clash against Luton is shown live on TV

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner hopes BBC or ITV executives will pick his side’s fourth-round FA Cup clash against Luton after the League One club stunned Newcastle.

Bonner, 36, revealed he has been bombarded with messages since Cambridge’s superb 1-0 triumph at St James’ Park, while Alan Shearer contacted second-half scorer Joe Ironside to congratulate him on his winning strike.

And, despite being disappointed not to pull a Premier League giant out of the hat in Sunday’s draw, Bonner wants the next chapter of Cambridge’s FA Cup journey against Championship side Luton to be live on TV.

The League One team will pocket £90,000 if they beat the Hatters.

“This competition is all about money and memories, so of course you wanted the tie Plymouth got, Chelsea away, or you wanted to get Liverpool,” Bonner told the PA news agency.

“Those are the games that make the moments we had on Saturday possible, and the financial gain that goes with that.

“But you can’t choose your draw, and we have been really fortunate that the last round pulled out the game it did.

“However, I would like to hope that because of Saturday’s story the TV cameras will follow us, and we get the match on television because financially that would be huge for us.”

Cambridge are back in action on Tuesday evening with a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Portsmouth.

The U’s will then have five League One matches to contend with before they return to FA Cup duty on the opening weekend of February.

“The good thing is that people keep talking about what happened on Saturday, and it will be one of those results that gets talked about for a long, long time,” added Bonner.

“If I am being honest, the phone hasn’t stopped – whether that is other coaches or managers, friends and family, supporters, sponsors and people from all across football and all over the world.

“I have had some brilliant messages but I don’t want to be a name-dropper.

“People understand that, number one we played well, and number two it was a big scalp for us.

“And when you are a club like ours – and you don’t get huge coverage and the big stage doesn’t come along very often – you have to take the opportunity and put yourself in the spotlight and enjoy that, without losing focus.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox