Klassical Dream and Flooring Porter in the mix for Stayers’ Hurdle rematch

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Last year’s winner Flooring Porter and his recent Leopardstown conqueror Klassical Dream are among 33 entries for the Paddy Powers Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham

Flooring Porter made every yard of the running to claim Festival glory last March for Gavin Cromwell and Danny Mullins.

He had to make do with the runner-up spot behind the Willie Mullins-trained Klassical Dream in last month’s Christmas Hurdle and a rematch is likely to be on the cards in the Cotswolds.

Cromwell could also saddle Darver Star, while Closutton handler Mullins has seven contenders in total, with Asterion Forlonge and Melon both given the option of switching back to the smaller obstacles.

Asterion Forlonge fell at the final fence when seemingly booked for second behind stablemate Tornado Flyer in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Nicky Henderson has entered the JP McManus-owned pair of Buveur D’Air and Champ.

Dual Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D’Air has been off the track since finishing fourth in the Aintree Hurdle last spring, while Champ successfully reverted to hurdles in the Long Walk at Ascot last month.

Thyme Hill, who was just under two lengths behind Champ when second in the Long Walk, is a likely runner for Philip Hobbs.

Emma Lavelle’s Paisley Park and the Rebecca Curtis-trained Lisnagar Oscar, who won the Stayers’ Hurdle in 2019 and 2020 respectively, also feature.

Willie Mullins is responsible for eight of 28 initial entries for the Close Brothers’ Mares’ Hurdle.

Ireland’s perennial champion trainer has saddled nine previous winners of the Grade One contest, with six of those victories provided by the brilliant Quevega.

Mullins appears intent on adding to his tally, with recent Relkeel Hurdle winner Stormy Ireland and Burning Victory, a former winner of the Triumph Hurdle, two of his leading hopes.

Telmesomethinggirl won the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Festival and could return for Henry de Bromhead, with Peter Fahey’s Royal Kahala and Paul Hennessy’s Heaven Help Us other major players for Ireland.

