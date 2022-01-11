ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters Give Fans A Frightening New Look At 'Studio 666' Film

 5 days ago

Before Studio 666 hits theaters next month, Foo Fighters are giving fans a taste of what to expect with a handful of new photos from the set and the official trailer — which you can watch here . As anticipated, the movie looks like it'll be a mix of horror and comedy as the band members try to survive recording an album in a haunted house.

Entertainment Weekly gave fans the exclusive look at the trailer on Tuesday (January 11). The official trailer, which is over two minutes long, shows the Foos moving into a haunted house to record album number 10 and the guys are met with some supernatural — and downright evil — entities lurking in the home.

"Do you guys get this overwhelming sense of death?" Dave Grohl asks his bandmates and Taylor Hawkins wastes no time mimicking a ghost sound right after. Grohl also tests out his comedy chops when he shows the guys the "new" song he's been working on; which turns out to just be "Everlong." Aside from the jokes, there are quite a few jump scares hidden in the trailer so be prepared!

The band first announced Studio 666 in November. "After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level... A full-length feature horror comedy film," Grohl said in a statement. He went on to describe the film as "hilarious gore that f***ing rocks" and "our best-kept secret for two years."

Though the movie is fictional, the Foos really did record their latest album Medicine at Midnight a haunted house . Back in 2020, Grohl revealed the freaky stuff that happened during their sessions.

“When we walked into the house in Encino, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was f***ing on,” he said at the time. “We started working there and it wasn’t long before things started happening. We would come back to the studio the next day and all of the guitars would be detuned.”

“We would open up a Pro Tools session and tracks would be missing. There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn’t put on there. But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room,” he continued. “I set it up overnight so we could see if there was anyone there or anyone was coming to f*** with us. "Right around the time we thought we were ridiculous and we were out of our minds, we started to see things on the Nest cam that we couldn’t explain.”

Studio 666 is set to premiere on February 25. Grab your tickets here .

