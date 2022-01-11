ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Emotions run high in Commons as PM ducks grilling over ‘bring your own booze’ garden party at No 10

By UK Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIQ5Y_0dieIp6500

Boris Johnson must ensure “all the dirty linen” is “washed at once” in relation to allegations of Downing Street parties, a Tory former minister has urged.

The Prime Minister also faced calls to resign, while his whereabouts were scrutinised after he opted against responding to Labour’s urgent Commons question about a gathering in the Downing Street garden on May 20 2020.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis was sent out to respond and was relentlessly heckled by opposition MPs, who outnumbered those on the Conservative benches and asked the vast majority of the questions during the session.

Mr Ellis confirmed that the May 20 “bring your own booze” event, to which more than 100 employees were invited, according to a leaked email, is being investigated.

But he noted that publication of the findings of the Whitehall party inquiry, led by senior official Sue Gray, could be delayed due to the increasing number of allegations to be considered.

Conservative former minister Sir Christopher Chope asked: “Why can’t all the dirty linen be washed at once? Why are we getting this drip, drip feed of parties?

“Surely the Civil Service must have known that there was a party on May 20 and they should have referred it already to the inquiry?”

Mr Ellis said: “We have a number of dates that have come out at different times and that will, presumably, have an effect of delaying matters.”

Earlier, shouts of “Where is he?” in relation to Mr Johnson could be heard, with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle saying: “It’s quite obvious it’s not the Prime Minister so we don’t need to keep asking that question.”

And he said of Mr Ellis: “He’s got the tough job as it is, don’t make it harder for him.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson’s absence “speaks volumes”.

“It is incredibly disappointing, but not unsurprising, that the Prime Minister of whom I asked this question is not here today despite not having any official engagements,” she said.

“The public have already drawn their own conclusions. He can run but he can’t hide.”

Ms Rayner added: “There’s no need for an investigation into the simple central question today: did the Prime Minister attend the event in the Downing Street garden on the 20 May 2020? It won’t wash to blame this on a few junior civil servants – the Prime Minister sets the tone.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said: “This is the most serious of matters because this is a Prime Minister who has been accused of breaking a law that he himself set.

“It could not be more serious.”

Mr Blackford added: “This is a Prime Minister that has lost his moral authority.

“He doesn’t deserve the respect and the trust of the people of these islands.

“If he won’t do the decent thing and recognise that he ought to resign, I say to the minister and I say to the Conservative backbenchers that they are going to have to do what the Prime Minister has failed to do and force him from office – and do it now.”

Labour former minister Dame Angela Eagle joked: “Perhaps it would be faster if Sue Gray were to investigate the days there weren’t parties.”

DUP MP Jim Shannon (Strangford) was overcome with emotion as he told the Commons: “In Northern Ireland we reached the milestone of 3,000 deaths due to Covid just last week, including my mother-in-law, who died alone.”

Mr Shannon struggled to go on with his question before sitting back down.

Afzal Khan, Labour MP for Manchester Gorton, spoke of marking a “solemn Eid” at the time of the alleged Downing Street parties – as his “lovely mum” died of Covid in March 2020.

He said: “She died alone in hospital while I sat in the car outside, trying to be as close to her as I could.”

Labour’s Richard Burgon (Leeds East) said: “The unavoidable truth is that the public believe the Prime Minister is a liar who treats them with contempt, there’s a crisis of public confidence.

“Isn’t the only way to restore public confidence for the Prime Minister for once to act in the public interest and resign now?”

Mr Ellis replied: “I don’t think the public believe what (he) believes.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson under pressure over ‘bring your own booze’ party during lockdown

Boris Johnson is facing pressure to quit over allegations he attended a coronavirus lockdown-busting “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden. The Prime Minister continued to support senior official Martin Reynolds, who invited colleagues to the gathering in May 2020 during England’s first lockdown, and has refused to say whether he attended it himself.
U.K.
The Independent

‘This is a work event’: Dozens dressed as Boris Johnson dance outside Downing Street

Dozens of people wearing Boris Johnson masks and wigs danced outside Downing Street after details emerged of more parties held amid strict Covid rules on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year.The crowd were seen chanting “this is a work event” and “my name is Boris”, the former in reference to the prime minister's excuse for having attended an earlier party on 20 May 2020.Footage shows the imitators of Mr Johnson holding several different types of alcohol with some of them wearing union jacks around their shoulders.Police said officers moved along a group of around 50 people outside...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Shannon
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Richard Burgon
Person
Ian Blackford
Person
Christopher Chope
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘Most corrupt government we’ve ever had’: Public reacts to latest Downing Street party allegations

Hours after explosive reports emerged of two lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street last April, the general feeling at a branch of the Co-op where a government staffer allegedly filled a suitcase with bottles of wine was one of disappointment.The government was accused of being “the most corrupt we’ve ever had” as customers and passers-by reacted to the allegations outside the supermarket on the Strand, near Whitehall.A pair of former civil servants said they were “disgusted” by the latest allegations of leaving parties being held at No 10 last April, the evening before strict Covid rules forced the Queen to...
POLITICS
AFP

UK govt apologises to Queen for parties before prince's funeral

The UK government apologised Friday to Queen Elizabeth II, after revelations Prime Minister Boris Johnson's staff broke coronavirus restrictions by partying on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral. "It is deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and Number 10 (Downing Street) has apologised to the palace," Johnson's spokesman told reporters. The message to the 95-year-old head of state is understood to have been sent through official channels by telephone and not personally sent by Johnson, who is under growing pressure to quit after a slew of similar allegations. He has so far tried to weather the storm of public and political outrage, apologising in parliament this week for attending one of the gatherings in May 2020 but insisting it was a work event.
U.K.
The Independent

Furious Tory MPs put Boris Johnson on notice over No 10 lockdown party revelations

Boris Johnson was facing mounting fury from within his own party on Saturday as anger grew over the partygate scandal engulfing his premiership.Former allies were among those calling on the prime minister to stand down as MPs' inboxes filled with angry correspondence from constituents.As Mr Johnson bunkered down in No 10 after another damaging week of revelations, ex-minister Tobias Ellwood was among those floating the prospect of a change at the top, saying Mr Johnson should "lead or step aside". "We need leadership," Mr Ellwood, the chair of the Commons defence committee, told the BBC.The prime minister and his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘commuted’ between No 10 and Chequers just after telling public to stay at home

Boris Johnson “commuted” between Downing Street and his official country residence of Chequers during the first Covid lockdown period – even after telling the public to stay at home, No 10 has admitted.The prime minister travelled to and from his grace and favour mansion in Buckinghamshire for more than 10 days after he first asked country to stop non-essential travel on 16 March 2020.Asked about the period between 16 March and 27 March 2020, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “At that time, Mrs Johnson was heavily pregnant and had been placed in a vulnerable category and advised to minimise...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Emotion#Booze#Garden Party#Uk#Labour#Commons#Cabinet Office#Conservative
The Independent

Boris Johnson apologises over ‘bring your own booze’ event as he battles for job

Boris Johnson apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 during England’s first lockdown although he insisted he believed it had been a “work event”.The Prime Minister acknowledged the public “rage” over the incident as he battled to save his premiership, with Downing Street insisting he was never sent an email inviting people to “socially distanced drinks” in the garden.Mr Johnson told MPs that he attended the May 20 2020 gathering for around 25 minutes to “thank groups of staff” but “with hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside”.The admission that he...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Boris and Carrie Johnson 'attended a drinks party of 40 people in the No 10 garden during lockdown' after PM's chief mandarin 'sent 'bring your own bottle' email invitation'

Boris Johnson stands accused of personally attending a drinks party in the garden of No 10 during the first lockdown. Downing Street did not immediately deny a report in the Sunday Times alleging that the Prime Minister attended the potentially rule-breaking event with wife Carrie in May 2020. The newspaper...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris Johnson

Bookmakers have shortened the odds on Boris Johnson being replaced as prime minister following outrage over his attendance at a “bring your own booze” event at the height of lockdown, especially now that news of two more rule-breaking Downing Street parties have emerged.Several Tory MPs have broken rank to say the No 10 garden gathering on 20 May 2020 may be resigning matter – warning that Mr Johnson’s position could soon be “untenable”.Mr Johnson is now odds-on to be replaced in 2022, according to one leading betting firm. “Our betting indicates the PM is unlikely to see out the...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson pledges to ‘address underlying culture’ of lockdown parties in bid to save job

Boris Johnson is set to overhaul his Downing Street operation in a desperate attempt to “address the underlying culture” that led to lockdown boozing, a cabinet minister has said.Tory party chair Oliver Dowden insisted on Sunday that the prime minister was “contrite” over allegations of rule-breaking, and suggested the PM would be making changes to his top team.But opposition parties doubled down on criticism of the prime minister, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying that Mr Johnson had broken the law and then lied about it.“I think he broke the law. I think he’s as good as admitted that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Head of Covid rules taskforce admits holding leaving drinks during lockdown

The former head of the government unit responsible for drawing up Covid rules has apologised for organising a leaving drinks event during 2020’s Christmas lockdown.Kate Josephs, ex-chief of the government’s Covid-19 taskforce at the Cabinet Office, admitted she had gathered colleagues together for her own leaving event on 17 December 2020, while strict curbs on socialising remained in force in London.Ms Josephs, who is currently chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said she was co-operating with the investigation into government parties carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray.“On the evening of 17 December, I gathered with colleagues that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM ‘questioned by Sue Gray’ as another claim of a No 10 party emerges

Boris Johnson has reportedly been interviewed as part of the investigation into partygate allegations as claims of another lockdown breach in No 10 surfaced.The Prime Minister is said to have “shared what he knows” with senior civil servant Sue Gray about alleged parties in Downing Street as she prepares to publish her report into claims of coronavirus rule flouting as soon as this week, the Daily Telegraph reported.It comes as The Mirror said Mr Johnson attended a leaving do before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of his defence adviser Captain Steve Higham.No 10...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM ‘contrite’ over partygate as Dowden hints at No 10 overhaul

The Prime Minister is “contrite” over allegations of Covid rule-breaking and will seek to “address the underlying culture in Downing Street” that led to partygate, a Cabinet minister said.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden admitted there were “failings” in No 10, following a series of leaks about alleged lockdown parties, but he denied it was a resigning matter for Boris Johnson Mr Dowden said the Government plans to “address the kind of culture that has allowed” the reported flouting of coronavirus laws to happen, in a hint of a shake-up at the top of Mr Johnson’s administration.It comes after The Sunday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

‘I feel like an idiot’: Funeral officer gets emotional as he discusses latest Downing Street party allegations

A funeral officer broke down in tears and said he felt “like an idiot” in following coronavirus rules in light of the latest Downing Street party allegations. Speaking to LBC’s James O’Brien, Camiel Chaudhary said he stopped a lot of people attending cremations when rules put limits on the number of people who could attend funerals but since reading about continued allegations of rule breaking in Downing Street he wished he had been “more lenient”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of attending leaving do and giving speech in December 2020

Boris Johnson has been accused of giving a speech at a leaving do for his defence adviser in December 2020 when Covid restrictions were in force.The prime minister has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal over a number of parties that were held at Downing Street while the public was being told to obey social distancing rules.According to The Mirror, Mr Johnson attended Captain Steve Higham’s leaving party “for a few minutes” in which he gave a speech “to thank him for his service”. The newspaper said a “small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye”.Although the exact...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer says photo of him drinking in constituency office ‘no breach of rules’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said a photograph of him drinking with a number of party staff in a constituency office last year was “no breach of the rules” and there was “no comparison” with the Prime Minister Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, Sir Keir was asked about the picture published in the Daily Mail which first emerged in spring last year.The image, which was taken several days before the Hartlepool by-election, was captured through the window of a building in Durham and shows Sir Keir drinking a bottle of beer and standing close to two...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy