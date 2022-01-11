ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Vicar Of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn dies at 78

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAf0P_0dieI6tz00

Vicar Of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn has died “peacefully” at the age of 78, his family said.

The actor played bullish councillor David Horton in every episode of the much-loved sitcom from 1994 to 2007.

He most recently appeared in a Christmas special, The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown, alongside star Dawn French, who plays Rev Geraldine Granger, and James Fleet, who plays his on-screen son Hugo.

Waldhorn’s son Josh said he “peacefully passed away” at 6.45am on Monday.

In a statement, he said: “Classically trained, it was the theatre where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End and our living rooms on the telly!

“He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley, and his son Josh. We will all miss him terribly.”

Waldhorn appeared in classic British TV shows such as The Sweeney, Brush Strokes and Hotel Babylon, and even featured in comedy sketch show French And Saunders.

He also provided voiceovers for adverts including for Green Flag, Kwik Fit, Branston and Marmite.

Waldhorn was an accomplished Shakespearean actor and had performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company including in Much Ado About Nothing.

BBC Comedy said: “Gary was an incredibly talented actor who is fondly remembered by us for his numerous appearances on some of the nation’s most treasured BBC shows, and of course as councillor David Horton in The Vicar Of Dibley.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hostage-taker shot dead in Texas synagogue stand-off is revealed to be British

A hostage-taker who was shot dead after a stand-off at a synagogue in Texas was British. The incident happened at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville on Saturday. The man could be heard ranting, in what appeared to be a British accent, on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill US army officers in Afghanistan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hello Magazine

Dawn French pays heartbreaking tribute to late Vicar of Dibley star

Dawn French is mourning the death of her Vicar of Dibley co-star, Gary Waldhorn, who played councillor David Horton in every episode of the sitcom from 1994 to 2007. It was announced on Tuesday by Gary's family that he had passed away "peacefully" at the age of 78. WATCH: Dawn...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Waldhorn
Person
Bayley
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Gal Gadot Admits ‘Imagine’ Cover Was ‘in Poor Taste’

Gal Gadot has accepted that her star-studded cover video of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” released at the start of the pandemic, may not have been the best idea. In the cover story for InStyle‘s February issue, the Wonder Woman actress reflected on her choice to create the clip, which featured Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell, among others. “With the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” Gadot said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vicar#British#French#Marmite#Bbc Comedy
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Jon & Kate’s Daughter Mady Gosselin Says She Felt ’Shame’ Over Her Heritage As A Child

After feeling ‘gross discomfort’ over her heritage growing up, Mady says she is now ‘proud’ of being Korean-American. Mady Gosselin is all grown up and she has the maturity to prove it! The 20-year-old daughter of exes Jon and Kate Gosselin opened up about embracing her Korean heritage as an adult after feeling “shame” about it during childhood. In honor of Korean-American Day on January 13, Maddy took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo, revealing how the first time she got an American Girl doll caused her “discomfort” over her own ethnicity.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

The Mack Star Max Julien Has Died at 88

Max Julien, who starred opposite Richard Pryor in the 1973 blaxploitation classic The Mack, died early on New Year’s Day, his wife, Arabella Chavers Julien, told The Hollywood Reporter. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward,” Julien’s representatives told TMZ in a statement Saturday. “He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.’” He was 88.
CELEBRITIES
newbeauty.com

Rebel Wilson Shares Her Tips For Making Major Life Changes

This article first appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of New Beauty. Click here to subscribe. Everyone loves a good funny-girl makeover story. It’s a trope that Rebel Wilson has experienced both on and off screen, and although she’s recently undergone a significant lifestyle change that has led to a major weight loss, she says her transformation has been just as much internal as external.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Confirmed That Marriage Is on the Couple's Mind After Their New Year's Prank

Fans aren’t the only ones who want Halle Berry and Van Hunt to get married — the songwriter might also make it a priority in 2022. Hunt does have a very specific condition for a wedding to happen and it’s all in the hands of the voters for the Academy Awards (no pressure at all). What would it take for the duo to walk down the aisle? “Man, maybe after ‘Automatic Woman’ is nominated for an Oscar and wins,” Hunt teased on The Domenick Nati Show on Thursday about the song he co-wrote for Berry’s movie, Bruised. That might sound like...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IndieWire

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp ‘Overblown,’ Says He Turned Down ‘Pirates’ and ‘Game of Thrones’

“Succession” star Brian Cox’s long-awaited memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” is finally hitting shelves on January 18, and if the latest excerpt in Esquire is any indication, this will be a juicy tome. While fans were already treated to pieces of Cox’s brutally honest book back in the fall, a new selection reveals even more Hollywood screed — and why he turned down high-profile projects like “Game of Thrones” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series. (Via Variety.) “I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ — reason being that every other bugger...
MOVIES
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy