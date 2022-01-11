ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

‘Traffic jam’ caused by people rushing to donate duvets to dog rescue centre

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSFyM_0dieHrpK00

The owner of an animal rescue centre in Norfolk has described the “traffic jam” of cars caused by people donating spare bedding after the sanctuary made an urgent appeal for their pups on Facebook.

Wendy Valentine founded Hillside Animal Sanctuary and Dog Rescue in 1995 and has since cared for a number of animals including dozens of dogs who are waiting to be rehomed and need extra bedding in the winter.

Ms Valentine, from Norwich, said Thursday’s Facebook appeal for duvets led to people “queueing out the door” with spare bedding over the weekend.

“We’ve usually got a good stock of donated bedding but recently we’ve had so much rain,” the 71-year-old told the PA news agency.

“The dogs go out and we use towels to dry them off (but) there’s only so much you can do and we have to change the bedding more often.

“We just ran very low and advertised on Facebook and in the local paper and we’ve had people queueing up outside with donated bedding.”

Hillside Animal Sanctuary’s post on Facebook, which has accumulated around 900 shares, read: “We have become in urgent need of old bedding.

“If you live locally and have any old or spare (non-feather) duvets or blankets, our dogs would be so grateful for them to snuggle up into during the winter.”

Ms Valentine estimates around 100 people showed up to bring duvets for the dogs, either to the Frettenham or West Runton sanctuaries in Norfolk.

“John, who works with me, he looked at the CCTV camera and you could see people queueing outside the door,” she said.

“At one point we had a traffic jam outside from people bringing the bedding.”

Ms Valentine said the generosity of local people will make a big difference to the dogs’ comfort as the weather stays chilly.

“They’ve got their plastic beds… but put the (duvets) on and it just makes them cosy and comfy and warm,” she said.

“It’s just nice and cuddly for them.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Crocodile found under school floorboards goes on display

A 120-year-old crocodile discovered under the floorboards of a school classroom in Wales has gone on display. The remains of the giant saltwater crocodile, which were found by workmen in June 2019, have been meticulously conserved. Pupils at Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bodringallt in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, arrived at school...
ANIMALS
newschain

Hostage-taker shot dead in Texas synagogue stand-off is revealed to be British

A hostage-taker who was shot dead after a stand-off at a synagogue in Texas was British. The incident happened at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville on Saturday. The man could be heard ranting, in what appeared to be a British accent, on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill US army officers in Afghanistan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue#Animal Rescue#Traffic Jam#Weather#Cctv
10NEWS

Cat rescued from donated recliner

DENVER — Workers at a Denver Arc Thrift Store found quite a surprise inside a donated recliner on New Year's Eve. Denver Animal Protection (DAP) was called to the store for a cat that was stuck inside of a donated recliner, according to Tammy Vigil with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE).
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Betty White Mural Encourages Dog Rescue Donations

There's a new tribute to Betty White in town, but this one isn't just about honoring Betty ... it's about promoting the cause closest to her heart. Corie Mattie is responsible for the new mural that's been installed on L.A.'s famed Melrose Ave. She says the piece took her roughly 15 hours to complete and includes the mission statement ... "Be More Like Betty."
ANIMALS
OutThere Colorado

Elk 'Rush Hour' stops traffic in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Eagle County Sheriff's office partnered up on Friday morning when a crossing herd of elk closed a road in Golden, Colorado. "Thanks for the patience as we closed down H6 to assist with the Elk 'Rush Hour', during our "Rush Hour" (8:05 am) Enjoy the view & be cautious!" the Eagle County Sheriff's office said in a tweet.
GOLDEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Donating Miles to a Good Cause

Chances are you do, and you’re not alone. This number might surprise you. Currently, there are more than 23 trillion frequent flyer miles out there that haven’t been used. And most will never be used. But here’s an idea, you can actually donate your miles and hotel points...
CHARITIES
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Greyson F

Popular Italian Restaurant Forced to Close

The city of Phoenix has lost another longer-standing restaurant. The Strand Urban Italian, which was located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, will close its doors for the Christmas holiday for good. Its last day of business is Thursday, December 23, and it will serve customers for this final day from 11 AM until 8 PM.
PHOENIX, AZ
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Emotional Moment Stolen Dog Is Reunited With Family 8 Years Later

A dog who was stolen from her owner’s yard in southern England in 2013 has finally been reunited with her family. Cassie the cocker spaniel wagged her tail while being hugged by her original owners in a video that Sussex Police shared online this week. And she had three...
PETS
glamourmagazine.co.uk

After years of homelessness and inhumane temporary housing, my son and I are finally spending our first Christmas in our own home

In some parts of the UK, an estimated 1 in every 22 people are experiencing homelessness - living in temporary accommodation, hostels, or on the streets. Figures published in December 2021 by charity Shelter reveal that 274,000 people in England are currently recorded as homeless. Here, 37-year-old Sireena tells GLAMOUR...
HOMELESS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy