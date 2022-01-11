ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jon Merrill Re-signed Pitlick on Waivers

 5 days ago

The Wild have re-signed defenseman, Jon Merrill to a new three year contract with an AAV of $1.2M per year. Merrill has been a solid addition and significant upgrade to the Wild's third defense pair and often this season has filled in on the top two units. Merrill has three goals...

CBS Boston

Florida and Dallas At It Again

The Panthers look to get some revenge against the Stars tonight after Florida was caught a bit flat-footed the last time these two teams met and Dallas came out on top with a 6-5 SO win. The Cats own an impressive 6-0-1 record since coming out of the COVID hiatus...
NHL
Every Hockey Parent's Nightmare

When I learned of the tragic event causing the death of an innocent boy, Teddy Balkind, I cringed then said a prayer for that boy, his family and for the skater whose skate accidentally caused this beyond-belief tragedy. It was sheer happenstance and could have been anyone, but that poor young man will likely be carrying the horrific memory of the accident for the rest of his life.
NHL
Romanov Jump Starts the Habs

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Let’s not mince words, the Habs’ first period last night was downright pathetic, they only managed to generate 3 shots on goals in the first frame while Chicago pummeled Samuel Montembeault with 13 shots and took the lead on a blown defensive coverage. After 20 minutes, most fans were contemplating turning to coffee to stay awake or just calling it quits but it would have been a mistake. I said in yesterday’s blog that I hoped to see a better effort from the Canadiens and it’s not because I want to see them win, this season is over for all intents and purposes, but I want to see them put on a fight. I want to see them try, I want to see our youngsters learn and you don’t learn by being the league’s punching bag.
NHL
It All Just Seems Like Madness

Does anyone really want to read about last night’s loss?. Would you have been surprised if it were announced that the Flames had actually cancelled the game and Sportsnet had simply aired a Flames/Senators game from last season?. In case Todd didn’t cover it last year: the Flames got...
NHL
Sebastian Aho and Frederik Andersen selected for NHL All-Star Game

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. In addition to head coach Rod Brind’Amour, Sebastian Aho and Frederik Andersen will be representing the Carolina Hurricanes and Metropolitan Division at the NHL All-Star Game, the NHL announced yesterday. Aho has scored 15 goals and 37 points in just 31 games this...
NHL
Wild Back In Action Still Minus Some Key Players

Yes it is that time again, the Wild are playing tonight!!! This is getting to feel like the NFL playing once a week, of course hockey fans have a far better attention span and can focus and stay engaged for the full 82 game season with 3 and 4 games per week.
NHL
Hurricanes get back on track with 4-1 win over Canucks

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. The Carolina Hurricanes picked up a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at home today. Joey Keane suited up for his first game of the season with Jaccob Slavin out in COVID protocol, while Jordan Martinook returned to action with the Hurricanes for the first time in over a month.
NHL
Saturday Pix - 8 evening plays!(updated for 1030pm starts)

Sorry folks for not being to get up a blog yesterday on the 3 games. I had many of you message looking for my picks, apologies. Work was insane for me so I was unable to get up my info. At least it happened for a small card as we got 13 games tonight! Looks like a lot of totals have dropped back down to 5.5 after a crazy run of almost every game at 6 or even 6.5 in some cases.
NHL
Sharks suffer shutout loss to Rangers

The San Jose Sharks fell 3-0 to the New York Rangers last night, marking the end of their three-game winning streak. The Sharks had a decent opening period, outshooting the Rangers 10-6 and generating some good chances. However, they gave up a shorthanded goal partway through the frame, as Jonathan Dahlen decided to try to pressure the puck carrier on a rush instead of just taking the pass option, resulting in Chris Kreider scoring off a pass from Mika Zibanejad. As a result, the Rangers took the lead into the intermission.
NHL
Veterans Key In Bounce-Back Performance

The Sabres entered last night’s game against the Nashville Predators on a six-game losing streak, having won only three of their last 20 games, and with Aaron Dell in net, it didn’t look likely that they’d get a win. Don Granato’s squad did manage to pull out a 4-1 win though, largely on the backs of their veteran players.
NHL
Royally forgettable

The good news is many of you did not stay up to watch the game. The bad news, the Penguins got clobbered by the Los Angeles Kings. After getting an early bad angle goal from Kris Letang things went south. The end result was a 6-2 loss for Pittsburgh. One...
NHL
The Habs Ever Evolving Line-Up

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. The Canadiens’ next game will take place on Monday afternoon in Arizona, but for now, the team is still in Chicago, and it held a practice this morning. These were the lines and pairings used:
NHL
Jets Shut Down Red Wings, Kyle Connor Named Jets All-Star

The Winnipeg Jets, led by Andrew Copp and All-Star Kyle Connor, defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Thursday. Headed into Thursdays game, the Winnipeg Jets played there first game in a week, since being dominated 7-1 by the Colorado Avalanche, followed by two postponed games, one against the Seattle Kraken and one against the Minnesota Wild.
NHL

