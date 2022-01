The Toyota Yaris took its first hardcore motorsports turn when it evolved into the rally-focused GR Yaris. At the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, the GR Yaris has made its own hardcore motorsports evolution into the GRMN Yaris, a limited-edition scorcher that drivers can continue to evolve after the sale with help from Toyota. There will be just 500 units made for the Japanese market in one of three versions: Base, Circuit Package and Rally Package. All start with the base, which Gazoo Racing improved over the standard Yaris with 545 more spot welds and 12 more meters of adhesive to increase body rigidity. In addition to the carbon fiber roof that's already a feature of the GR Yaris, a carbon fiber hood saves even more weight. A leaner interior shorn of infotainment system and back seats, and fitted with new Recaro bucket seats, helps save 44 pounds on the Circuit Package, and 66 pounds on the Rally Package compared to the GR Yaris that's been available since 2020. Output from the 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine stands at 268 horsepower and 287 pound-feet of torque.

