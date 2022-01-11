ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justice Department forms new domestic terrorism unit

By Jessica Schneider
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
(CNN) — The Justice Department is establishing a new domestic terrorism unit to combat the threat that has more than doubled in the past two years, the head of the agency's National Security Division said Tuesday. Assistant...

Eric Kelly
5d ago

Good. Hope they go after antifa and blm, since they've burned and destroyed more in the last two years than any other group has in the last 30...

Scott LeMay
5d ago

amazing after 500+BLM RIOTS and one white man's protest now their forming a American citizen task force is what I call itso sad Democrats wouldn't say a word on the 500+ BLM riots that they were behind ...now they are going after American parents cause if you don't comply you must be a republican terrorists

Sport
4d ago

We could have used that department during the hundreds of destructive riots in hundreds of cities for hundreds of days by the blm, that resulted in over a thousand police officers getting injured and over 25 people killed. That the democrats conveniently overlook.

