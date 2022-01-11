ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Unpacked event date just leaked

By Chris Smith
 5 days ago
The Galaxy S22 series is the main attraction in the Android ecosystem in early 2022. It’s the phone a particular type of Samsung fan has been waiting for: the Galaxy Note user. That’s because the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the first Galaxy S model to rock a built-in S Pen stylus and a Note design . It might have Note branding also, considering the significant Note following out there. Unlike last year, Samsung did not plan to unveil the Galaxy S22 series around its CES event. But Unpacked 2022 is coming soon, and a report claims that Samsung has already settled on the Galaxy S22 Unpacked event date.

YouTuber Jon Prosser said in early November that Samsung will host its Galaxy S22 Unpacked event on February 8th. The phones will supposedly go up for preorder the same day and hit stores on February 18th. Then, about a month after that, the leaker revised those dates .

The Galaxy S22 Unpacked launch date has not been changed. But Prosser said a few weeks ago that Samsung moved the Galaxy S22 preorder date to February 9th instead of the 8th. More significant is the release date delay. The phone will now hit stores on February 25th, Prosser said.

“Sources are citing a pretty significant supply chain issue,” he added, without revealing any other details. Then again, the entire mobile industry has had to deal with supply chain and logistics issues for more than a year now. Things aren’t looking any better today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIuJd_0dieFzX200
Galaxy S22 dummy units next to a Galaxy S21 Ultra. Image source: Unbox Therapy/YouTube

The Galaxy S22 Unpacked launch event date

This brings us to a new report from Korea that indicates Samsung has actually settled on an Unpacked 2022 launch date for the Galaxy S22 series. Per the Digital Daily , Samsung has supposedly confirmed the launch schedule for the upcoming flagships.

The report claims that an unnamed Samsung Electronics official said the company has confirmed the event will take place on February 8th. The company is discussing when to send out the invitations to the media. It’ll likely happen at some point in late January. The invite date doesn’t actually matter, as the Galaxy S22 Unpacked launch will virtual.

Digital Daily also says that Galaxy S22 preorders will begin on February 9th. The Galaxy S22 release date is apparently February 24th, while buyers who order early might get the handset starting with February 21st.

These dates are in line with Prosser’s leaks, especially the Galaxy S22 Unpacked event date. As for the preorder and release dates above, it’s unclear whether they refer to international markets or only South Korea.

The post Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Unpacked event date just leaked appeared first on BGR .

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
Galaxy S22 price leak reveals just how expensive the Ultra model will be

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE at CES 2022 — a $699 handset that might be too late and expensive for its own good. $699 for a phone that would have been competitive in 2021 just a month before the Galaxy S22 comes out. We already explained that it might be a better idea to get the most affordable Galaxy S22 rather than the S21 FE. That was based on the assumption that the entry-level Galaxy S22 would cost $799, like its predecessor.
Samsung launches Galaxy S21 FE a month before the Galaxy S22 release

The Galaxy S21 FE rumors rollercoaster ride is finally over, and it’s a happy end for those Samsung fans who want to buy the phone. We expected the Galaxy S21 FE to hit stores this summer, alongside the 2021 foldables, but that didn’t happen. Reports that followed said Samsung might cancel the S21 FE due to the components shortage and logistics issues that impacted manufacturing last year. As we got closer to 2022, rumors said the Galaxy S21 FE will get a very late launch. Some pointed to January 4th as the potential launch date, and Samsung has just delivered it. The problem with the Galaxy S21 FE right now is that it’s coming out too close to the Galaxy S22 series, which is due next month.
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
