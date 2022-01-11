ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jung Chae Yeon to star in upcoming fantasy drama 'Golden Spoon' opposite BTOB's Sungjae

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJung Chae Yeon has been officially cast in the upcoming fantasy drama 'Golden Spoon'. According to her label Pocketdol Studio on January 11,...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

Jung Ho Yeon is the first East Asian woman to be featured solo as the cover star of 'Vogue'

Model-turned-actress Jung Ho Yeon became the first East Asian woman to be featured as the cover star of 'Vogue' magazine. On January 5, 'Vogue' magazine tweeted the cover page of its February issue featuring Jung Ho Yeon. 'Vogue' also took to its official YouTube and Instagram to unveil a special video titled, "HoYeon: International Woman of Mystery", filmed in the concept of an old spy movie, which provided a unique introduction of the 'Squid Game' actress and her career.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung Jae confirms that he will be absent from the Golden Globes in light of Netflix's boycott

Actor Lee Jung Jae confirmed that he will be absent from the upcoming 'Golden Globe Awards' ceremony, despite his nomination for a major award. On January 5 KST, Artist Company stated, "It is an honor that he was nominated. However, because Netflix will not be participating in the Golden Globes, Lee Jung Jae will also respect Netflix's decision."
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Jeon Do-yeon, Seol Kyung-gu to star in upcoming Netflix thriller film

Jeon Do-yeon and Seol Kyung-gu have been cast in the upcoming Netflix thriller film Kill Bok-soon (working title). Earlier today (January 4), the streaming platform announced, per Korea Herald and Korea Times, that it will be producing the upcoming film from noted director Byun Sung-hyun, who is known for the critically acclaimed 2017 film The Merciless and the upcoming Kingmaker.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Spoon#Drama#Film Star#Sungjae#Pocketdol Studio#Mbc
allkpop.com

BTS's SUGA shows his true musician form in latest Bangtan Bomb

BTS's official account on Youtube, BANGTANTV, released a Bangtan Bomb of when the members were filming for the 'Butter's televisioned debut at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021. On the set, there were many instruments, and SUGA, a skillful piano player, took the opportunity to play a little bit...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Disney Plus original drama 'Rookie Cops' unveil 8 different main character posters of Kang Daniel, Chae Soo Bin, & more

On January 4 KST, the first Korean Disney Plus original series 'Rookie Cops' revealed eight different main character posters. The eight leads Kang Daniel, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Shin Young, Park Yoo Na, Park Sung Joon, Dohee, Kim Woo Suk, and Chun Young Min were each introduced with very different MBTI personality traits, raising anticipation for their police academy campus story full of youthful energy.
COMICS
Soompi

Upcoming Drama Starring Nam Joo Hyuk And Kim Tae Ri Shares Glimpse Of Their Unique Characters In New Posters

TvN’s upcoming drama “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” (literal translation) has released new posters!. Set in 1998, “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” is about youth who find new direction and growth after having their dreams taken away. Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk star as Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin, who first meet when they are 18 and 22 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 21 and 25.
WORLD
NME

Kep1er’s Kim Chae-hyun says aespa reached out to celebrate her debut

Kep1er member Kim Chae-hyun has revealed that aespa reached out to celebrate her debut with the rookie girl group. During a recent online showcase and press conference for Kep1er’s debut, Kim shared that the four-member girl group had sent her a message to congratulate her on her debut. Notably, Kim had trained under aespa’s current agency, SM Entertainment, for about six years before leaving for WAKEONE sometime last year.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
koalasplayground.com

Award Winning K-actor Oh Jung Se’s First Headlining K-drama Uncle on TV Chosun Becomes First Surprise Hit of 2022 as Epside 8 Hits 7.926% Ratings

I’m glad it’s not all underwhelming or controversial dramas going on in K-ent right now, there is a big positive K-drama development that is finally getting mainstream recognition. Small cable network TV Chosun premiered the K-drama Uncle last month in December right before the holiday season ramp up and it started with 2.351% ratings. Not horrible for TV Chosun actually and actually not bad since the cast did not have any buzzy names. Starring Oh Jung Se, Jeon Hye Jin, Lee Kyung Hoon, Park Sun Young, and Lee Sang Woo, the drama is a remake of the BBC series of the same name and talks about the titular Uncle going from life loser and loafer to stepping up when his young nephew needs a father figure. The drama got good critic reviews from the start and audience feedback was also very positive but it was underrated and clearly not as juicy to talk about compared to some other big name cast dramas. In the four weeks since the drama has increased in ratings and episode 7 has tripled the premiere ratings to reach 7.926%. K-ent is discussing on Oh Jung Se, who has worked for nearly 20 years in small to supporting roles with over 30 moves and 20 dramas under his belt, totally deserves this success for his first headlining K-drama. I agree, he’s such an amazing actor! Congrats to the cast and crew and with the drama only halfway through airing it’s not too late to catch up now.
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae to sit out Golden Globes due to boycott

Despite being up for one of the biggest awards of the night, ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae will not be attending the Golden Globes. ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung Jae will not be attending the Golden Globes due to Netflix’s boycott of the ceremony and COVID-19 issues. Lee is up for one of the biggest awards of the night, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Kim Woo Bin, Esom & Kang Yoo Seok to star in upcoming Netflix drama 'Delivery Knight'

Kim Woo Bin, Esom, and Kang Yoo Seok are starring in the upcoming Netflix drama 'Delivery Knight'. 'Delivery Knight' is based on the award-winning webtoon of the same name, which is set in the year 2071 when people need respirators to survive the polluted air. The story will follow delivery knight 5-8, who has amazing fighting skills, and what happens when he meets delivery knight hopeful and refugee Sa Wol.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Yuju signals solo debut with 'Play' MV teaser

Yuju has dropped her music video teaser for "Play"!. In the MV teaser, Yuju takes on a hanbok inspired concept as she reveals a preview of her choreography. "Play" is the title song of the former GFriend member's first mini album 'REC.', which is set to drop on January 18 KST.
WORLD
allkpop.com

'SNL Korea 2' unveils still cuts of Kang Ha Neul's parody of previous projects, including 'When the Camellia Blooms'

'SNL Korea 2' unveiled still cuts of actor Kang Ha Neul's upcoming guest appearance. Actor Kang Ha Neul has established himself as one of the most popular actors in South Korea through his various character transformations. Some of his popular projects include the film 'Midnight Runners', 'Forgotten', and the drama 'When the Camellia Blooms'. More recently, Kang Ha Neul's film 'The Pirates 2' is scheduled to be released in theaters this February. With his ability to perfectly portray a broad range of characters, Kang Ha Neul raised anticipation for his comedic performance on the upcoming episode of 'SNL Korea 2'.
MOVIES
Soompi

Jeon Do Yeon, Sol Kyung Gu, Esom, And Goo Kyo Hwan Confirmed To Star In New Film About Killers

Jeon Do Yeon, Sol Kyung Gu, Esom, and Goo Kyo Hwan will be starring in the new action film “Gil Bok Soon” (literal title) together!. Netflix’s “Gil Bok Soon” will be about the hitman industry’s legendary killer Gil Bok Soon as she gets swept up in an inevitable confrontation in which she has no choice but to kill or be killed right before she’s scheduled to renew her contract with the company. The film will be helmed by director Byun Sung Hyun of “The Merciless,” which had a midnight screening at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

Yukika & Kim Mijeong sing calmly in dreamy 'Moonset (Prod. Gusta)' MV

Yukika and Kim Mijeong's single 'Moonset' is finally out!. On January 13 at 6 p.m. KST, the music video for the collaborative single 'Moonset' of Japanese pop singer Yukika and independent singer-songwriter and rapper Kim Mijeong (Prod. by Gusta) was officially released. The music video of the city pop-inspired track brings you to an aesthetic dreamy pink-colored room along with the two musicians' soothing and calming vocals.
MUSIC
Hypebae

'Squid Game' Star Hoyeon Jung Reacts To SAG Awards Nominations

The Screen Actors Guild Awards has nominated Squid Game for four different categories, and to kick off the celebration, Hoyeon Jung has shared some kinds words expressing her gratitude. The Netflix show received nods for Female Actor, Male Actor, Best Ensemble and Best Stunt Ensemble, which Jung made sure to address.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

Hyolyn & Lia Kim cover Lee Hyori's 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' for 'Immortal Song'

Hyolyn and Lia Kim collaborated on the latest episode of 'Immortal Song'. On part 2 of the '2022 Oh My Star' special on January 15, singers collaborated with their past idols and role models, and Hyolyn teamed up with famous choreographer Lia Kim for a cover of Lee Hyori's 2010 song "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang". Hyolyn said of Lia Kim,
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Yuju reveals live version of 'REC.' album sampler

Yuju has revealed a live version of her album sampler for 'REC.'. In the album sampler, Yuju gives a live preview of her upcoming tracks "Bad Blood", title song "Play", "Barely, Winter" featuring Mad Clown, "The Killa", and "Blue Nostalgia". Her mini album 'REC.' is set to drop on January 18 KST, and it's her first release under Konnect Entertainment and after GFriend's disbandment.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy