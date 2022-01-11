Jung Chae Yeon to star in upcoming fantasy drama 'Golden Spoon' opposite BTOB's Sungjae

I’m glad it’s not all underwhelming or controversial dramas going on in K-ent right now, there is a big positive K-drama development that is finally getting mainstream recognition. Small cable network TV Chosun premiered the K-drama Uncle last month in December right before the holiday season ramp up and it started with 2.351% ratings. Not horrible for TV Chosun actually and actually not bad since the cast did not have any buzzy names. Starring Oh Jung Se, Jeon Hye Jin, Lee Kyung Hoon, Park Sun Young, and Lee Sang Woo, the drama is a remake of the BBC series of the same name and talks about the titular Uncle going from life loser and loafer to stepping up when his young nephew needs a father figure. The drama got good critic reviews from the start and audience feedback was also very positive but it was underrated and clearly not as juicy to talk about compared to some other big name cast dramas. In the four weeks since the drama has increased in ratings and episode 7 has tripled the premiere ratings to reach 7.926%. K-ent is discussing on Oh Jung Se, who has worked for nearly 20 years in small to supporting roles with over 30 moves and 20 dramas under his belt, totally deserves this success for his first headlining K-drama. I agree, he’s such an amazing actor! Congrats to the cast and crew and with the drama only halfway through airing it’s not too late to catch up now.

