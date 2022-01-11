ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senet and Eutelsat combine on “first and only true-global” LoRaWAN IoT network

By James Blackman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS LoRaWAN network operator and cloud provider Senet has partnered with European satellite operator Eutelsat Communications, together with US-based LoRaWAN and GPS tracking solutions provider TrakAssure, and UK-based LoraWAN (and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi mesh) network provider Wyld Networks to integrate terrestrial and satellite LoRaWAN IoT connectivity and plug gaps in coverage...

