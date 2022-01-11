Senet and Eutelsat combine on “first and only true-global” LoRaWAN IoT network

IoT Analytics forecast the global number of connected IoT devices would grow to 12.3 billion active endpoints in 2021. That number is expected to grow exponentially in the near future as more and more industries make use of long-range wireless capability. For example, president Biden’s infrastructure plan promised major investment in smart cities and smart municipalities across the United States. 2022 will also see IoT growth in the manufacturing and utility sectors as ‘brownfield industries’ look to update their existing machinery for Industry 4.0. Both of these factors will bring about a massive surge in demand for low power wide area network (LPWAN) solutions using the long range wide area network (LoRaWAN) standard next year.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO