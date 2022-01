Walgreens WBA 0.52% and CVS said they are unable to quantify weekend closures, which fluctuate each week and sometimes occur without much notice. In places such as Washington, D.C., New Gloucester, Maine, and New Paltz, N.Y., customers have said they unexpectedly encountered closed drive-throughs and pharmacy counters in recent weeks. In some cases, people showed up for scheduled Covid-19 vaccine appointments only to find the pharmacy closed.

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO