P1Harmony have dropped their performance music video for "Do It Like This". In the performance MV, P1Harmony go over their energetic choreography. "Do It Like This" is the title song of their third mini album 'DISHARMONY: FIND OUT', and it's a fun throwback hip-hop track rounded out by the bold aspirations and confidence of the P1Harmony members.

