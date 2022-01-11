Megadeth, Lamb of God to appear at Coliseum

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Megadeth and Lamb of God will continue the "Metal Tour of the Year" in 2022, with Trivium and In Flames also along for the ride. "The Metal Tour of the Year is exactly what it sounds like — a night of some of the best heavy metal bands in the world — live and loud," says Dave Mustaine. "Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one's going to be even better. Do not miss out." The tour kicks off April 9 in Vegas, and includes stops in Tucson, Fort Wayne, Green Bay, Kansas City, Tulsa, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Allentown and more. All dates are listed here.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO