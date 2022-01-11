ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megadeth, Lamb of God to appear at Coliseum

By The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Megadeth and Lamb of God, with special guests...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

940wfaw.com

Megadeth, Lamb of God Add Dates To North American Tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God have added another North American leg to their co-headlining Metal Tour of the Year. The new dates begin on April 9th in Las Vegas and run through May 15th in Allentown, PA with special guests Trivium and In Flames. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (January 14th).
ROCK MUSIC
bravewords.com

MEGADETH & LAMB OF GOD Announce Second Leg Of "The Metal Tour Of The Year" With Special Guests TRIVIUM And IN FLAMES

Following the enormous success of their 2021 co-headline US tour, metal titans Megadeth and Lamb Of God have today announced the second US run of their aptly named Metal Tour Of The Year. Joining them will be special guests Trivium and In Flames. Tickets for the second leg of The Metal Tour Of The Year, produced by Live Nation, will go on general sale at 10 AM, local time on Friday, January 14 from MetalTourOfTheYear.com.
ROCK MUSIC
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Metal bands Megadeth and Lamb of God add Corpus Christi stop to 2022 tour

Get ready, metalheads, an epic concert awaits. Metal bands Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced a Corpus Christi stop on their second leg of the "Metal Tour of the Year." Megadeth and Lamb of God have been two of the more recognizable metal groups of the past three decades. Both bands have been nominated for a combined 13 Grammys, with Megadeth taking home the award for Best Metal Performance in 2017.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Coliseum#Megadeth Lamb Of God
whatsupnewp.com

Megadeth and Lamb of God announce “Metal Tour of the Year” with stop at Mohegan Sun May 13

UNCASVILLE, CT (January 11, 2022) – Following the enormous success of their 2021 co-headline U.S. tour, Metal titans Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced the second U.S. run of their aptly named “Metal Tour of the Year.” Joining them will be special guests Trivium and In Flames. The Metal Tour of the Year makes a stop at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:00pm on Friday, May 13th.
ROCK MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Megadeth and Lamb of God Bringing Tour to Cajundome on Friday, April 15

Metalheads, you've got a great show coming your way as Megadeth and Lamb of God are heading to the Cajundome in Lafayette on Friday, April 15, 2022. Trivium and In Flames are also on the bill.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

James LoMenzo Will Continue to Play Bass for Megadeth on Tour

Looks like thinks went well with James LoMenzo (White Lion, Black Label Society, Firstborne, John Fogerty, etc.) rejoining Megadeth for 2021’s Metal Tour of the Year trek — ’cause Megamastermind Dave Mustaine has revealed that LoMenzo will continue to play bass for the band on this spring’s recently announced second leg of the tour.
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Megadeth is a heavy metal band from Los Angeles, California. They were formed back in 1983 by their vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine, along with former bassist David Ellefson. The band consists of Mustaine, guitarist Kiko Loureiro, guitarist Kerry King and drummer Dirk Verbeuren. Ellefson was kicked out of the band last year. Popular album releases of theirs include With Fear I Kiss the Burning Darkness (1993), The Red in the Sky Is Ours (1992), Slaughter of the Soul (1995) and Sworn to a Great Divide (2007). One of their most recent releases was in 2019, a compilation album titled, Warheads on Foreheads.
LOS ANGELES, CA
metalinjection

MEGADETH Names A Familiar Face As Bassist For Their Upcoming Tour

Megadeth is gearing up for their tour Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames starting this April, and they've named a familiar face as their touring bassist. Megadeth has recruited ex-bassist James LoMenzo just as they did in 2021 to fill the shoes of David Ellefson. No permanent bassist has been named yet, though we do know that the new album will feature a mystery bassist in place of Ellefson. Congrats to LoMenzo for getting the job once again this year!
ROCK MUSIC
Omaha.com

Megadeath, Lamb of God to bring heavy metal tour to Omaha

Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Megadeath and Grammy-nominated band Lamb of God will come to Omaha in April. The bands are bringing their "Metal Tour of the Year" show to Baxter Arena on April 26. The show will also feature performances from special guest bands Trivium and In Flames.
OMAHA, NE
brooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Megadeth / Lamb of God, Buffalo Tom, Parkway Drive, Tyondai Braxton, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more. Megadeth and Lamb of God will continue the "Metal Tour of the Year" in 2022, with Trivium and In Flames also along for the ride. "The Metal Tour of the Year is exactly what it sounds like — a night of some of the best heavy metal bands in the world — live and loud," says Dave Mustaine. "Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one's going to be even better. Do not miss out." The tour kicks off April 9 in Vegas, and includes stops in Tucson, Fort Wayne, Green Bay, Kansas City, Tulsa, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Allentown and more. All dates are listed here.
ROCK MUSIC
Eagle 102.3

Megadeth Making Eastern Iowa Tour Stop

Following the enormous success of their 2021 co-headline US tour, the metal titans Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced a second year of what they named the Metal Tour of The Year. Joining the group will be special guests Trivium and In Flames.
MUSIC
94.1 KRNA

Megadeth is Coming to Cedar Rapids!

MEGADETH & LAMB OF GOD have announced the second leg of THE METAL TOUR OF THE YEAR along with special guests Trivium & In Flames. The tour will rock Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, April 27th at The Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
