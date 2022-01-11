ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Google To Downgrade Existing Smart Speakers After Losing Sonos Patent Case

By Digg Editors
 5 days ago

Customers are already rightfully pretty mad about this.

Android Police

Google Pixel, Chromecast, and smart speakers may be banned from US sale following Sonos lawsuit loss

Sonos and Google have been at war with each other for years now, as the former company alleges some major copyright and patent infringement. As lawsuits and accusations of theft have continued to pile up, Google has been forced to make changes to its software in response. The company was just handed its biggest blow yet, as Sonos won a major court decision that could result in an import ban on some of Google's most popular products.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Google hit with import ban for infringing on Sonos patents

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A trade court ruled on Thursday that Google infringed on five audio technology patents held by manufacturer Sonos, ending a two-year investigation into the intellectual property dispute. Google is not allowed to import products that violate Sonos's intellectual property into the United States, the United States...
BUSINESS
Android Central

Google Nest speakers are losing this handy feature due to Sonos ruling

Google announced new changes to its smart speaker group volume controls after a legal ruling. Customers will have to adjust the volume on each Nest and Cast-enabled speaker instead of using the group volume controller. The changes are in response to the International Trade Commission's recent patent infringement ruling in...
ELECTRONICS
industryglobalnews24.com

Google Violated 5 Patents of Sonos

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) revealed in a significant ruling in August 2021 that Google is guilty of violating five patents of Sonos, an audio technology company. The Chief Legal Officer of Sonos, Eddie Lazarus, expressed the company’s gratitude to the ITC in a statement on Thursday saying that...
BUSINESS
xda-developers

Google found to have violated Sonos patents, potentially blocking import of some Google devices into the US

In January 2020, Sonos filed two lawsuits against Google, claiming that the latter stole its multiroom speaker technology and infringed on 100 patents. In September, Sonos then sued Google alleging that the company’s entire line of Chromecast and Nest products violated five of Sonos’ wireless audio patents. A judge (preliminarily) ruled in favor of Sonos. Now it’s gone from bad to worse for Google, as the preliminary findings have been finalized by the U.S. International Trade Commission. As a result, Google is not allowed to import any products that violate patents owned by Sonos, which Sonos argues includes Google Pixel phones and computers, Chromecasts, and Google Home/Nest speakers.
BUSINESS
Android Authority

Google loses patent battle to Sonos, products could face import ban

Pixel phones, Chromecasts, Pixelbooks, and smart speakers are in the firing line. A US trade commission has found that Google infringed Sonos patents in various products. The commission also declared that Google is barred from bringing affected products into the US. Affected products include Pixel phones, Chromecast devices, and Google...
BUSINESS
CharlotteObserver.com

Sonos Patents Were Infringed by Google, U.S. Trade Agency Rules

The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Google infringed five patents held by the speaker producer Sonos, (SONO) - Get Sonos, Inc. Report, media reports say. The federal agency, which rules in trade disputes, barred the Mountain View, Calif., tech giant...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Sonos stock rallies after trade court rules Google violated patents

Sonos Inc. SONO, +1.45% shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the International Trade Commission ruled that certain audio players, controllers, and components that Alphabet Inc.’s. GOOG,. -0.51%. GOOGL,. -0.68%. Google sold in the U.S. violated as many as five of its patents. Sonos shares surged 6% after...
BUSINESS
CNET

US trade agency bans imports of some Google devices in Sonos patent fight

Google will be barred from importing some products that use technology covered by patents for home audio technology that are owned by speaker maker Sonos. The US International Trade Commission issued the ban (PDF) Thursday after affirming a judge's decision in August that Google infringed on five patents owned by Sonos. However, the decision doesn't impact current Google products due to modifications made to avoid infringing on the patents.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
geekculture.co

Sonos Lawsuit Win Against Google Means Nest Will Lose Key Feature

Google and Sonos have been battling it out in the legal arena for a while now, with Sonos alleging that Google infringed on its patents. On 6 January 2022, as reported by The New York Times, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) has ruled in favour of Sonos. The commission determined that Google infringed on all five of Sonos’ patents that were at issue.
BUSINESS
CNET

Google changes speaker group controls following Sonos patent fight

Google is changing the way its smart speakers are set up and controlled following a US International Trade Commission ban issued on Thursday. The ban comes after a judge ruled last year that Google infringed on five patents owned by speaker-maker Sonos. Google outlined the changes in a community blog...
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Google faces a ban on some Pixel phones and Nest smart home devices as it loses a patent-infringement case to Sonos

The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) has ruled that Google has infringed on multiple patents held by the audio company Sonos with features baked into some of its Nest-brand smart speakers, as well as into some older Pixel-series devices. The Mountain View giant is now obliged to make some potentially major UI and UX changes to avoid an import ban on those products.
BUSINESS
cepro.com

Sonos Wins Final ITC Ruling over Google in Patent Infringement Case

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) has the final ruling in its ongoing patent infringement claims against Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) over audio technology. The International Trade Commission (ITC) has ruled that Google did indeed violate five of Sonos’ intellectual audio patents. The final ruling ends a two-year battle that started in January...
BUSINESS
chromeunboxed.com

Google removes group volume control on speakers due to Sonos infringement ruling

Since Sonos and Google went to court during the preliminary injunction in May, the companies have been warring over whether or not Google stole Sonos’ speaker tech for multi-room wireless volume control for device groups. Until now, you could group together two or more Google Home devices that output audio and control the volume between them all simultaneously right in the app.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Sonos legal win means Google smart speakers will operate differently

A US trade court has ruled that Google is guilty of infringing Sonos’s patents. As a result, Google has had to slightly change the way in which its Google smart speakers work. The main change concerns volume control within a multi-room set-up. Instead of changing the volume of a...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Sonos wins patent lawsuit, Pixel phones and other Google devices face sales ban

Google and Sonos have been locked in a long-drawn legal battle over patent infringement, with both parties suing each other over the years, but it appears that Sonos has finally gained an upper hand in that tussle. As per a report from The New York Times, a trade court has ruled that Google did violate laws by illegally using Sonos’ patented audio technologies used in smart home and audio devices.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

It's time for Google to pay up: Sonos wins patent dispute

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) on Thursday ruled against Google in its patent dispute with Sonos, finding that Google infringed upon five valid patents belonging to the smaller audio company. The commission ordered a ban on the importation of Google products that violated the patents and ruled that Google must stop selling patent-infringing products that have already been imported.
BUSINESS

