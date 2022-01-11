Google To Downgrade Existing Smart Speakers After Losing Sonos Patent Case

Sonos and Google have been at war with each other for years now, as the former company alleges some major copyright and patent infringement. As lawsuits and accusations of theft have continued to pile up, Google has been forced to make changes to its software in response. The company was just handed its biggest blow yet, as Sonos won a major court decision that could result in an import ban on some of Google's most popular products.

