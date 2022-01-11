ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Covid-19 Community Safety Dial Reaches Emergency Levels

By Sonia Ramirez-Muñoz
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6IqO_0dieBkgD00

ABILENE, TX –– As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Hendrick Health has put the Covid-19 Community Safety Dial to Level 6 –– Emergency.

According to the hospital, the "dial level increase is in response to the rapid growth of active cases in the community and the number of positive hospitalized patients."

As of Monday afternoon, between the hospitals in Abilene and Brownwood, there are a total of 97 hospitalizations due to coronavirus. Currently, 12 of those patients are in the intensive care unit.

Due to the return to emergency levels, all visitation restrictions will remain in place. This means only one person per patient in Hendrick facilities and mandatory masks –– regardless of vaccination status.

Visitors will be required to check-in at the screening/check-in stations, with no visitors under the age of 16 will be permitted. Exceptions may be made for pediatric patients and end-of-life patients.

The hospital also reminds the community to do their part to help slow the spread.

"COVID-19 vaccines are the best form of defense against COVID-19 and its variants, and have been proven effective at preventing hospitalization and severe illness," said the hospital in a statement. "If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, it is important to get tested as soon as possible. Avoid others when possible and wear a mask at all times until you receive the test results."

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Tom Green County Approaching 6000 Active Covid-19 Infections Friday

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Several hundred Covid-19 infections were reported on Friday afternoon. According to the report, with 755 new infections, the active case count is now 5,904. Currently, there are 48 patients hospitalized as a result of Covid-19  complications. Shannon Medical Center is reporting that 77% of the patients are unvaccinated. There are currently five patients in the intensive care unit. The vaccinations status of the ICU patients is unknown. As of Thursday, the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area K was at 7.74% –– more than four percentage points in the last six days.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Sonora ISD Cites TEA Regs to Remain Open During Omicron Surge

SONORA, TX – Instead of closing down because of COVID-19, one Concho Valley School has chosen a different path. As previously reported, a number of Concho Valley Schools closed their doors due to heavy amounts of COVID-19 infections spreading throughout the hallways. Sonora ISD Superintendent claims he has no intention of following suit and wants to keep kids in the classroom. The following is a letter sent out by Sonora's Superintendent Michael Kissire: I know everyone has concerns over the recent COVID surge in Sonora and in the schools. We are mindful and working to stay ahead of the…
SONORA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City Officials Ask The Public To Help Slow The Spread

SAN ANGELO, TX –– San Angelo Health officials are asking the public's assistance to slow the spread of Omicron (COVID-19), flu, strep, RSV, and other illnesses that are currently affecting the community. According to DSHS, more than 10,000 Texas are currently hospitalized with Covid-19. Nearly 20 percent or 2,000 are being treated in Intensive Care Units. While Trauma Service Area K, which includes San Angelo, continues to have the lowest coronavirus-related hospitalization rate in the state the area has seen a slight bump in the last few days. On January 3rd DSHS reported 2.71 % and by…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Additional School Districts Announce Closures Due to Covid-19

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Coronavirus cases are surging all across the state –– prompting school districts around San Angelo to cancel or postpone classes for a few days. The following school districts have announced changes to their normal schedule in response to Covid-19: Crockett County CCSD "The Crockett County CCSD announces, due to staffing shortage, we will be releasing our students at noon, Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Classes will resume on Monday, January 17,2022 at regular schedule times." Reagan County ISD With the rise in COVID cases, we have decided to close campuses for the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Abilene, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
Abilene, TX
Health
Abilene, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TLCA Announces Temporary Closure Due to Covid-19

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Texas Leadership of San Angelo is the latest school to announce temporary closures as a direct result of the Covid-19 surge. "This current COVID spike is causing major problems for our staff and students as well as our families and is limiting our ability to have school at a functional and successful level," said TLCA in the statement. "Because of large staff shortages and high attendance decline we are announcing the following schedule change for the remainder of the week." Thursday, January 13, 2022 Early Release for students and staff Friday, January 14, 2022 No…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Christoval ISD Announces Temporary Closures For Next Week

CHRISTOVAL, TX –– Christoval ISD is the latest school district to announce temporary closures as a result of increasing Covid-19 cases. "I want to commend the employees of CISD for taking an "all hands on deck" attitude on keeping our school open for our students," said Walker in the email. "If we continue, we will be operationally ineffective. Therefore, I am calling a temporary closure." In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. David Walker confirmed the school district will be closed from Friday, January 14th to Tuesday, January 18th. Classes will resume on Wednesday, January 18th…
CHRISTOVAL, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Report: 1,200 New Infections Confirmed In San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Covid-19 continues to surge in Tom Green County as officials report more than 1,200 cases in just three days. According to the report, the following infections were confirmed over the weekend: Jan. 8, 2022 Report | New positives: 518 Total positive cases: 29,969 Active cases: 3,319 Currently hospitalized: 28 New deaths: 0 Jan. 9, 2022 Report | New positives: 360 Total positive cases: 30,329 Active cases: 3,652 Currently hospitalized: 35 New deaths: 0 Jan. 10, 2022 Report | New positives: 380 Total positive cases: 30,709 Active cases: 4,032 Currently hospitalized…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Palmer Feed & Supply Donates Over $4,500 To Local Charities

SAN ANGELO, TX –– With the holiday mayhem in the rearview mirror, Palmer Feed & Supply officially presented two local charities with the fund collected in their annual "Sack-it Don't Wrap it" campaign. For years Palmer's has offered gift-wrapping services during the holidays with a very special twist. For just $3, gifts are placed inside feed bags instead of traditional wrapping paper. In 2021, a total of 756 gifts were wrapped and raising a total of $2,270. This is nearly $500 more in donations than last year. "Super excited for everybody everyone that came out, especially during…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital
San Angelo LIVE!

Governor Announces $15.3 Million in Grants for Texas Military Communities

AUSTIN, TX – Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday a new round of $15.3 million in grants from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. These grants assist military communities across the state that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round. The funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the military value of these installations in Texas and protect jobs in those communities. Tom Green County received $5 million in 2020 for project resiliency funds…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Sweetwater Preps for Worst-Case Weather Catastrophes

SWEETWATER, TX –– Even as West Texas has faced a relatively mild winter, the memory of last year's devastating snowstorms remains fresh in people's minds. In an effort to prevent major power outages in the future, the City of Sweetwater has purchased seven new generators. Using funds from the American Rescue Plan Fund, the city will spend approximately $1.5 million. “Although we cleared that hurdle pretty well, in my opinion, that's not always going to be the case,” said City Manager David Vela. "We understand that so we've got to be prepared to do what we can now to make sure that we are…
SWEETWATER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Del Rio Border Patrol Report Major Increase in Unaccompanied Children

DEL RIO, TX – The border patrol, responsible for Del Rio sector, confirmed Tuesday that a steep increase in unaccompanied illegal immigrant children have hit the border. According to CBP Del Rio, unaccompanied children encounters are on the rise in the Del Rio Sector. From Friday to Sunday, over 70 unaccompanied illegal immigrant children have been found traveling alone or w/ complete strangers. "Many tell us they have no idea where their parents currently are!" stated the CBP Del Rio's Facebook post. The most recent update on illegal crossings show that encounters of unaccompanied…
DEL RIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Schools Foundation Announces Grants to Teachers

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Schools Foundation awarded over $76,500 in grants to San Angelo ISD educators and campuses as part of their Grants to Teachers program in November 2021, and the Foundation members were formally recognized for their hard work, commitment and generosity at the December SAISD School Board Meeting. The San Angelo Schools Foundation was established in 1989 with the goal to support innovative academic opportunities for children of San Angelo ISD. Each year, the Schools Foundation focuses efforts on their two major projects: Grants to Teachers and Scholarships to Students…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Covid Hospitalization Rate Lowest in the State As Infections Surge

SAN ANGELO, TX –– The surge of new coronavirus infections continues in San Angelo as health officials confirm 428 new cases in one day. Case breakdown by ages: Age Group Number of Cases Under 10 20 10-19 55 20-29 127 30-39 80 40-49 52 50-59 44 60-69 27 70-79 14 80-89 8 90-99 1 According to the report, even as cases continue to skyrocket, hospitalizations remain low at 25 in Tom Green County.  The Department of State Health Services is reporting a Covid-19 hospitalization rate of 2.38 percent as of January 5th. This makes Trauma…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

State Positions Equipment in West Texas Amid Increased Wildfire Danger

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to ready resources in response to elevated fire weather through the end of the week across the state. The Texas A&M Forest Service warns that elevated fire weather is forecast for the Panhandle, South Plains, Hill Country, and West Texas today through the end of the week, particularly on Saturday.    The combination of elevated fire weather and dry vegetation will increase the potential for wildfire activity. The Texas A&M Forest Service is forecasting increased fire danger Saturday for…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Church Rally for Sanctuary City for the Unborn is Today

SAN ANGELO, TX – At 5 p.m. today, Pastor Ryan Buck and his congregation at Immanuel Baptist Church, 90 E 14th St, are holding a petition drive to place making the City of San Angelo a sanctuary city for the unborn. The group failed late last year when the council refused to draw up an ordinance or adopt the group’s ordinance making San Angelo a sanctuary city. Since the council did not adopt the ordinance, many churches in the city have come together to petition the San Angelo City Council to pass a sanctuary city for the unborn ordinance. Should the council reject doing so this time, the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Urges Feds to Release Omicron Antibody Treatments & Test Kits

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced that the State of Texas, through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), has requested resources for federally-supported testing locations and medical personnel and additional federal allocations of monoclonal antibodies.   "Detecting COVID-19 and preventing COVID-related hospitalizations are critical to our fight against this virus," said Governor Abbott. "While the Biden administration has cut supplies of monoclonal antibody treatments and testing kits when they are needed most, the…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Local Walmart Pharmacies To Carry FDA Approved Covid-19 Medications

SAN ANGELO, TX –– As the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19 continues, Americans will now be able to purchase the FDA authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications at select Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies. The medications, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, will only be available with a prescription from a health care provider. The authorized antiviral medications are an oral treatment that helps with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms & can help reduce the risk of hospitalization. There is a  limited supply of medication at this time. In San Angelo, the following Walmart's will carry the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

FDA Approves Covid Vaccine Booster for 12 to 15 Year Olds

NEW YORK, NY –– As the new year rings in its first week,  Pfizer and BioNTech have received FDA authorization to administer COVID-19 boosters for kids 12 to 15. The vaccine currently has emergency use authorization for students in that age group. Children between the ages 5 and 11 who are immunocompromised will also be eligible. “The booster vaccination increases the level of immunity and improves protection against COVID-19 across all age groups that have been authorized to receive one,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech. “In the current situation, it is important to…
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo City Council to Consider Banning Archery Inside the City Limits

SAN ANGELO, TX –– San Angelo residents may no longer be allowed to shoot a bow inside the city limits as the City Council prepares to amend the current ordinance. According to the city council agenda for Tuesday's meeting, "a recent incident involving an archery device within a residential area of the city prompted a review of Article 8.02 of the Code of Ordinances." To be compliant with current Texas statutes and maintain public safety, the proposed amendment will regulate the firing of archery devices in the city limits. According to the proposed change, discharging any air-powered…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
994
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy