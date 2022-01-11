Covid-19 Community Safety Dial Reaches Emergency Levels

ABILENE, TX –– As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Hendrick Health has put the Covid-19 Community Safety Dial to Level 6 –– Emergency.

According to the hospital, the "dial level increase is in response to the rapid growth of active cases in the community and the number of positive hospitalized patients."

As of Monday afternoon, between the hospitals in Abilene and Brownwood, there are a total of 97 hospitalizations due to coronavirus. Currently, 12 of those patients are in the intensive care unit.

Due to the return to emergency levels, all visitation restrictions will remain in place. This means only one person per patient in Hendrick facilities and mandatory masks –– regardless of vaccination status.

Visitors will be required to check-in at the screening/check-in stations, with no visitors under the age of 16 will be permitted. Exceptions may be made for pediatric patients and end-of-life patients.

The hospital also reminds the community to do their part to help slow the spread.

"COVID-19 vaccines are the best form of defense against COVID-19 and its variants, and have been proven effective at preventing hospitalization and severe illness," said the hospital in a statement. "If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, it is important to get tested as soon as possible. Avoid others when possible and wear a mask at all times until you receive the test results."