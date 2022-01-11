ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Schools Foundation Announces Grants to Teachers

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsbjR_0dieBg9J00

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Schools Foundation awarded over $76,500 in grants to San Angelo ISD educators and campuses as part of their Grants to Teachers program in November 2021, and the Foundation members were formally recognized for their hard work, commitment and generosity at the December SAISD School Board Meeting. The San Angelo Schools Foundation was established in 1989 with the goal to support innovative academic opportunities for children of San Angelo ISD. Each year, the Schools Foundation focuses efforts on their two major projects: Grants to Teachers and Scholarships to Students.

The Grants to Teachers program works to support SAISD educators by providing classroom grants and all-campus grants with the hope of enriching the education of SAISD students. The Schools Foundation began awarding teacher grants in 1989, and as of this November has now awarded a total of over $723,000 since its inception. This school year, the Schools Foundation awarded 64 grants to 98 teachers as well as 7 All-Campus grants impacting 24 campuses.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Additional School Districts Announce Closures Due to Covid-19

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Coronavirus cases are surging all across the state –– prompting school districts around San Angelo to cancel or postpone classes for a few days. The following school districts have announced changes to their normal schedule in response to Covid-19: Crockett County CCSD "The Crockett County CCSD announces, due to staffing shortage, we will be releasing our students at noon, Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Classes will resume on Monday, January 17,2022 at regular schedule times." Reagan County ISD With the rise in COVID cases, we have decided to close campuses for the…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TLCA Announces Temporary Closure Due to Covid-19

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Texas Leadership of San Angelo is the latest school to announce temporary closures as a direct result of the Covid-19 surge. "This current COVID spike is causing major problems for our staff and students as well as our families and is limiting our ability to have school at a functional and successful level," said TLCA in the statement. "Because of large staff shortages and high attendance decline we are announcing the following schedule change for the remainder of the week." Thursday, January 13, 2022 Early Release for students and staff Friday, January 14, 2022 No…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

SAISD To Close All High School Campuses On Friday Amid Staff Shortage

SAN ANGELO, TX –– The San Angelo Independent School District has announced all high school campuses will be closed on Friday. According to SAISD, "due to staffing considerations, including allocation of limited substitutes, and the health and wellness of our community" the following campuses will be closed for instruction. Central High School Central High School on Oakes Lake View High School PAYS Carver Classes will resume in-person for that campuses on Tuesday, January 18th.  High school teachers and staff will continue to report to campuses for work and be available to support…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Governor Announces $15.3 Million in Grants for Texas Military Communities

AUSTIN, TX – Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday a new round of $15.3 million in grants from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. These grants assist military communities across the state that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round. The funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the military value of these installations in Texas and protect jobs in those communities. Tom Green County received $5 million in 2020 for project resiliency funds…
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Angelo, TX
Society
San Angelo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
San Angelo LIVE!

National Prayer Breakfast Returns to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX –– The National Prayer Breakfast will return to San Angelo on Thursday, February 3rd for its 27th year. Kicking off at 6:00 a.m., attendees will congregate at the McNeese Convention Center for a continental breakfast catered by McGowan's and the musical stylings of the Lincoln Middle School Mariachi Band. The program will officially begin at 6:30 a.m. with the presentation of colors, national anthem, and pledge of allegiance, followed by welcome and special music. This year's keynote is the senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, Dr. Tony Evans, in Dallas. In addition…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
994
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy