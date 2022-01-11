San Angelo Schools Foundation Announces Grants to Teachers

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Schools Foundation awarded over $76,500 in grants to San Angelo ISD educators and campuses as part of their Grants to Teachers program in November 2021, and the Foundation members were formally recognized for their hard work, commitment and generosity at the December SAISD School Board Meeting. The San Angelo Schools Foundation was established in 1989 with the goal to support innovative academic opportunities for children of San Angelo ISD. Each year, the Schools Foundation focuses efforts on their two major projects: Grants to Teachers and Scholarships to Students.

The Grants to Teachers program works to support SAISD educators by providing classroom grants and all-campus grants with the hope of enriching the education of SAISD students. The Schools Foundation began awarding teacher grants in 1989, and as of this November has now awarded a total of over $723,000 since its inception. This school year, the Schools Foundation awarded 64 grants to 98 teachers as well as 7 All-Campus grants impacting 24 campuses.