State and federal tax filing begin Jan. 24, here is what LA residents need to know

Louisiana residents will be able to start filing their taxes in two weeks.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2021 state individual income tax returns on Jan. 24, 2022 . The date coincides with the date the IRS begins accepting 2021 federal income tax returns.

On Jan. 24, taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers. Louisiana File Online allows taxpayers to:

- File returns and pay taxes electronically

- Check the status of individual income tax refunds

- Amend current and prior-year tax returns

- Request a filing extension

Taxpayers may also submit their returns using commercially available tax preparation software, or with printed state returns available on the LDR website at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms.

For returns submitted electronically, taxpayers who are owed refunds can expect them within 45 days of the filing date. Paper tax returns filed will take a bit longer time to process, about 14 weeks.

Taxpayers can minimize the time it takes to receive their refunds by updating their contact information with LDR. If you have moved or changed your name since your last tax filing, update your contact information at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/AddressChange .

The deadline for filing 2021 Louisiana Individual income tax returns is Monday, May 16, 2022 .

The Louisiana Department of Revenue says income tax changes that went into effect on Jan. 1 have no impact on 2021 state income tax returns due May 16, 2022. However, tax time is a good opportunity to review withholding and deductions to avoid a surprise tax bill when filing 2022 returns next year.

During last year’s regular season, the Louisiana Legislature made the following changes to Louisiana’s individual income tax rates:

Photo credit Louisiana Department of Revenue

Due to the new state income tax rates and changes in the state’s withholding tables , many Louisiana individual taxpayers can expect less tax withheld from their wages per pay period.