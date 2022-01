Here's your weekly Investing Action Plan as the stock market heads into a four-day trading week, shortened by Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Investors are monitoring the pressured market uptrend, to see whether the Nasdaq Composite will hold support at its 200-day moving average, and whether the S&P 500 will undercut its Jan. 10 low. Meanwhile, the December-quarter reporting season gathers more momentum with banks, airlines, railroads and Netflix set to dominate the short week.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO