Pony express! Nail-biting moment runaway horse gallops through narrow gap between moving train and stationary carriages in Egypt

Train passengers could not believe their eyes when a runaway horse galloped alongside their moving train in Egypt.

Commuters onboard the train, which was travelling from Asyut to Sohag, stared in horror as the animal ran through a narrow gap between their moving train and stationary carriages on the adjacent track.

The white horse continued to run along the railway track as passengers onboard the train called out in alarm.

During the clip, passengers stick their heads out of the windows of the moving train as they watch the white horse running along the track further ahead.

They begin to shout and call out to the animal as it runs towards a stationary train on the adjacent track - leaving only a narrow gap between the two vehicles for it to pass through.

The horse darts through the narrow gap between the carriages and manages to emerge unscathed - to cheers from the passengers.

It is unclear where the horse had escaped from and what happened to it after the filmed incident.

In 2018, a police tried to pull over a runaway horse before it was finally 'detained' by six officers in Florida.

Footage showed the animal galloping alongside a busy highway after it bolted from its paddock.

In total, six officers were involved in rescuing the horse, which was corralled on Highway 19, a north-south route connecting the Gulf of Mexico with Lake Erie.

And in the UK in 2019, bizarre footage showed runaway horses galloping the wrong way up a motorway outside Bradford in West Yorkshire.

Motorists were forced to swerve out of the way and pull into the hard shoulder as the animals bolted past in the fast lane.

Police said the horses had strayed into both carriageways of the M606.