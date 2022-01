The college football landscape has been changed dramatically by the transfer portal. It gives a lot of schools a chance at some really good players that they wouldn’t normally have a shot at recruiting the first time around. The Wisconsin Badgers could be one of those teams in this case. There is some buzz going around that the Badgers could be in on former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams, who took over the starting job for the Sooners over Spencer Rattler this season.

