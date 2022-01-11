ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas' Weirdest House Is Now A Vacation Rental

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

You can now rent Texas' weirdest house for an overnight stay, reported The Dallas Morning News .

The Steel House is described as "a four-legged organism of blackened steel perched on a scruffy ridge," and overlooks Lake Ransom Canyon east of Lubbock . The home was a three-decade passion project for late artist Robert Bruno . Bruno build the structure by hand and lived in it for seven months before he died of cancer in 2008. It has been vacant ever since.

Now, the strange structure will be available to rent on Airbnb or VRBO.

Blake Bartosh , an agent with Taylor Reid Realty, said, "That's our vision." Bartosh put the house on the market for $1.75 million, but removed it for preparation as a rental. A timeline wasn't specified for when the rental would be available for guests. However, a Facebook page was set up to track the renovation progress for the Steel House. You can check out that page by clicking here .

Check out the weird house below.

Not everyone is happy about the house becoming a vacation rental. Henry Martinez , a Lubbock businessman and a longtime friend of Bruno's, said:

"I don’t think a work of art like this — in which a man spends half his life to turn into something that’s well respected worldwide — should be turned into whatever, an Airbnb. But, again, there’s not anything I can do about it.
I have a hard time believing it’s going to be modified or structured to pass safety regulations by the city or an insurance company. Maybe I’m wrong. The new owners are real estate people, and I’m sure they know how to get things done. But I see a lot of issues."

Houston Chronicle

$3.3 million Texas mansion boasts new generator as selling point

A listing for a five-bedroom, $3.3 million Terra Mont mansion promises that the power and lights will stay on just in case Texas' power grid fails again. “Generator installed in 2020, ensures you won’t be left out in the dark or cold!” wrote listing agent Ruben Cavazos on the San Antonio Board of Realtors Website. “WELCOME TO YOUR DREAM HOME!”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Flying Magazine

Texas Couple Unveils Unique Airport Vacation Rental

“If we are looking for this type of accommodation, then others must be as well,” said Megan Stewart when recounting the inspiration for Hangar Stays, LLC, a short-term hangar and destination accommodation provider at Aransas County Airport (KRKP) in Rockport, Texas. Stewart and her husband Cody have operated the...
ROCKPORT, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Texas Couple Charged Almost $4,000 for Two Covid Tests Before Vacation

This has to be one of the most ridiculous cases of price gouging I've ever heard of and it needs to be stopped immediately. According to KXAN, a couple in Austin, Texas was preparing to go on vacation to Peru and prior to the trip they needed proof of testing negative for Covid-19. The couple did as instructed set up appointments at Austin Emergency Center in Riverside, it's a freestanding private emergency room. While they both tested negative it was the shocking amount they were charged for the Covid tests that almost killed them.
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

Texas Top State For Inbound One-Way U-Haul Rentals

A recent annual report says Texas had more one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in 2021 than any other state. Texas narrowly topped Florida for this U-Haul stat, with Tennessee placing third and South Carolina coming in fourth. The report says 19-percent more people came to Texas in one-way U-Haul trucks in 2021 than the year before. A North Texas U-Haul executive said people are moving to Texas from all over the country because they know the state is thriving.
TEXAS STATE
Travel + Leisure

There's a Goat Happy Hour at This New Vacation Rental — and Yes, It's Called a 'Goatel'

In 2021, founder of goat yoga Lainey Morse was struggling to keep her business afloat. "I trademarked the name The Goatel in 2017 and hadn't really done anything with that idea until the pandemic hit," Morse told Travel + Leisure. "We were facing zero revenue coming in, and we needed a pandemic-proof idea to survive. We had a dozen locations at the time, and a few had the ability to do vacation rentals. The Goatel fit that bill," she continued, emphasizing that many people craved going into nature alone to be with animals or to have a safe space for themselves.
ANIMALS
Motley Fool

12 of the Best Vacation Rental Towns for Landlords

Location and demand drive the deal for these 2022 hot spots. Vacation rentals can be a great source of income -- and provide the investors themselves with a place to stay when they need a change of scenery. The pandemic certainly hasn't changed that desire to get away. And the dramatic growth in remote work has increased the demand for short-term rentals in some particularly desirable areas.
NFL
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

