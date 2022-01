Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 4, it was announced on Tuesday. The thriller series stars Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction) as an American businesswoman whose only child is kidnapped from a New York hotel. Four British citizens are accused of conducting the kidnapping. They must work to evade both the UK’S National Crime Agency and the FBI. However, not everyone can be trusted, and the truth of who conducted the crime needs to be unpacked.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO