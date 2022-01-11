ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls County, ID

All Magic Valley Rescues And Shelters You Can Donate To Jan 17th

By Courtney
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are so many places you can donate to help animals on January 17th. The nationwide movement to commemorate Betty White is happening Monday. If you want to participate we have a list of places you can donate in honor of the late icon. Betty White was a known...

5 Things to Check Before Buying a Home in Idaho in 2022

Are you planning on buying a home in 2022, or know someone that is? There are a few things that you may want to look out for before deciding which home to invest your hard earned money in. Twin Falls, has a lot of older homes, and with it can come some problems that you may not be aware of or think to look at. The price and size of a home can sometimes take over our judgement and awareness, that we miss things we should have looked at before making that big decision. Here are some things you should look for before purchasing a new home this year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Elk Get Stuck, Tangled In Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers had to deal with a number of tangled or trapped elk in the Wood River Valley last week. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, officers received three reports of elk either entangled by various items and one report of an elk that fell into a window well in just two days. Beginning on January 7, conservation officers got a call about a cow elk that had a disk around its neck. The animal was found with a large herd elk making it difficult for officers to get to it and remove the object; the elk will be monitored in the next few weeks. Another call reported a bull elk that had bailing twine wrapped around its antlers, which was left alone as they'll fall off eventually. Another bull elk got caught in a horse halter and lead rope. The elk was shot with a dart so officers could safely remove the items. The lasts call involved a cow elk that fell into a window well and couldn't get out on her own. After several hours of work by conservation officers and the homeowner, the animal was removed safely. In past years elk have gotten caught in various items around residential areas, including swing sets. One year an elk fell into the basement of a home in the Wood River Valley.
HAILEY, ID
Inmates And Unwanted Dogs South of Idaho Give Each Other Hope

South of Idaho, inmates have new hope and purpose as well as their new four-legged friend. Unadoptable dogs are finding their new purpose and life in a program that places them with inmates to help them find their new forever home. This program has done wonders for both humans and animals alike, as they give each a friend and hope to find a better life.
IDAHO STATE
Surviving the Idaho Beer Shortage and Tales of Woe

You needn't rush out and hoard beer. We did experience a supply shortage a couple of years ago. I’ll talk about that in a moment. What you’re seeing here is a large delivery truck that couldn’t move on an icy parking lot off Washington Street in Twin Falls. I doubled back and took some pictures after seeing some men attempting to put mats beneath the wheels for traction. Maybe the trailer was nearly empty and very light. I drove off to do some errands and about 15 minutes later drove by the truck a second time. It had moved just a few feet.
TWIN FALLS, ID
More Snow, More Sightings of Mountain Lions in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Wood River Valley the number of reports of mountain lion sightings have increased. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports from people seeing the big cats roaming residential areas in the valley areas. Officials say this is typical when the snow gets heavier in the higher elevations and the mountain lion's food source, deer and elk, begin to migrate to the lower valleys. People have been reporting they've seen tracks around their properties from Bellevue to Ketchum, while killed prey from the lions has been found north of Hailey. “We continue to encourage residents to notify our office if they observe a lion or see tracks around their homes, or if they come across cached prey” stated Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers, in a prepared statement, “our officers are always willing to work with local residents to make sure that they and their pets stay safe. Our goal is not to remove predators like mountain lions from the landscape, but instead to encourage them to continue to live in natural habitats, outside of our communities. Fish and Game will try to haze a lion if possible, only resorting to lethal removal if an individual has become aggressive when living among people and is determined to be a threat to public safety.” Idaho Fish and Game officials said so far, there have not been any reports of attacks on people but, they encourage people to be safe and vigilant. Mountain lions in the past have attacked and killed pets and livestock in the area. Idaho Fish and Game said they've gotten many reports of pets going missing, possibly because they've been attacked by a mountain lion. A special website was created with information about how to stay safe in areas with wild animals, www.wrvwildlifesmart.org.
HAILEY, ID
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

