NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It takes a team to put on a Broadway show, and ensemble members play a key role – especially when they step into the lead, and the spotlight. Those performers may not have their names on the marquee, but they make sure shows don’t miss a beat. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu sat in on a rehearsal for “Girl From The North County.” When you see a Broadway show, the principal or lead actors get most of the attention, but there’s a whole team of understudies, swings and ensemble members that complete the cast. “I understudy three characters in addition to the...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO