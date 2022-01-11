'Frostbite in ten minutes': Warning goes out to Midwest and Northeast as -45 Arctic blast hits home: NYC residents bundle up for coldest day in three years
By Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
6 days ago
A powerful cold front blasting through the Northeast and Midwest on Tuesday was expected to bring extreme wind chills near -45 degrees, which can cause frostbite in just 10 minutes, as even parts of the South braved bitter conditions.
New York City residents were seen bundled up from head to toe as they trudged to school and work through 16-degree weather Tuesday morning. The Big Apple hasn’t suffered through an entire day of temperatures not rising above 20 degrees in Central Park since Jan 31, 2019 when the high there was 16 degrees, National Weather Service said. The mercury is expected to rise to about 21 degrees in the late afternoon.
Conditions were even worse up the East Coast in Massachusetts, where freezing weather forced Boston’s public schools to close. There was light snow fall on Tuesday morning that was expected to be followed by a second wave of Arctic air as wind chills fall below zero, NWS said.
In spots across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes regions, wind chill temperatures were expected to drop to as low as negative 40, prompting the NWS to issue wind chill warnings and advisories for parts of 12 states, Forbes reported.
The National Weather Service warned that wind chills between 35 and 40 below zero can cause 'frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.'
Those in Detroit began the day in 6-degree weather, while it was 4 degrees in Chicago and minus-6 in Green Bay, Wisconsin,
Cities in the South also didn't escape the cold, with temperatures dropping to 29 in Atlanta, 21 in Washington DC and 22 Nashville, NWS reported.
In Boston, Tuesday’s dusting dropped visibility to under a mile in some locations, NWS Boston meteorologist Bill Simpson told MassLive.com
The lowest wind chill in the state is forecast to be in North Adams, in the Berkshires, at -23 degrees.
In Buffalo, New York, temperatures are not expected to rise above 10 degrees.
On Tuesday, temperatures in Lake Placid in New York dropped to -8 degrees making it colder than Antarctica, where it was -9 degrees today and is currently summer.
'With AccuWeather Real Feel Temperatures expected to be five to 10 degrees lower than the actual air temperature across the region on Tuesday, anyone headed outdoors will certainly want to layer up,' Gilbert said.
Those on the roads should also prepare their vehicles with an emergency cold weather kit in case of a breakdown and homeowners are urged to protect their pipes.
The brutally cold air and fierce winds will also lead to heavy lake effect snow downwind of Lake Superior and Lake Ontario, and by Tuesday morning, parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the Tug Hill Plateau of New York had more than a foot of snow on the ground.
But the brunt of the cold weather is expected to move out of the area on Wednesday, with warmer weather forecasted throughout the week, the NWS predicts.
Meteorologists are also keeping an eye on a clipper system that could come out of Canada and bring some light snow to the Great Lakes and the Northeast by the weekend, but accumulations are expected to be light.
BOSTON (CBS) — Winter is here and it’s a messy start to the week for much of New England.
How do you follow up one of the coldest weekends in years? Naturally, with rain on Monday. That’s just how we roll here in Boston. It isn’t all rain though.
Before 6 a.m., interior locations measured 2-4 inches of wet, compact snow. This is leading to very slick travel on Monday morning.
Those in eastern Massachusetts shouldn’t put their guard down. A slushy 0.5” was recorded in Methuen.
Steady rain will replace the flakes but pavement temperature will still cold enough to make...
Millions of Americans hunkered down as a major winter storm hit the eastern United States with heavy snow and ice knocking power out for an estimated 130,000 customers as of early Monday.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said the storm was bringing a miserable combination of heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds, impacting the southeast and coastal mid-Atlantic before moving up to New England and southern Canada.
A swath from the upper Ohio Valley north to the lower Great Lakes region could expect more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow Monday, it warned.
In all, more than 80 million people fell under the winter weather alerts, US media reported.
DENVER (CBS4) – The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano over the weekend produced a massive shockwave in the atmosphere. It was measured by weather stations around the world, including at least one in Colorado. That station near Boulder recorded a sharp rise and fall in the barometric pressure just before sunrise on Saturday.
The #HungaTonga volcanic eruption in the southern Pacific Ocean caused a shockwave that passed through Colorado this morning! This 1 minute data from @NREL Flatirons Campus shows the wave moving through just after 6:00 AM. #cowx pic.twitter.com/l0Cx2Eo21W
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 15, 2022
The shockwave was likely...
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Sunday afternoon, the Delaware Valley braced for a dose of winter weather. In Northern Bucks County, snow is coating the sidewalks, grass, and cars.
However, the focus is on the roads, which are cold enough to accumulate snow. That has state officials on high alert.
“We have been out pretreating our roadways,” Melissa Batula, the Acting Executive Deputy Secretary of PennDOT, said Sunday.
In Pennsylvania, PennDOT crews will be working around the clock to clear more than 96,000 of roadways. Speed and vehicle restrictions are in effect, and the emergency operation center has been mobilized.
“Right now, we’re seeing...
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — A winter storm battered New England on Monday, and nowhere were the conditions harsher than the summit of Mount Washington.
The Mount Washington Observatory reported “fierce winds and heavy snow,” with gusts consistently topping 100 mph and peaking at 121 mph.
Between 14 and 20 inches of snow are expected from the storm at the highest elevations.
Video from the summit showed low visibility as the powerful winds whipped up the snow.
According to the summit forecast, the storm will bring in even colder temperatures as it pulls away. Temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be 10 below, with a wind chill as low as 60 below zero.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a warm start to the work week, temperatures will slide back to near zero mid-week.
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says it will reach 30 degrees in the Twin Cities Monday, and parts further west will reach into the low 30s. Tuesday’s high temp will be 36 in the metro.
The next weather system is a clipper that will drop from Canada into north-eastern Minnesota early Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow is expected throughout northern Minnesota, but it will sharply cut off north of the Interstate...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy says the New Jersey Turnpike will be the dividing line for Sunday night’s storm in New Jersey.
Murphy said “things are going to be wet, windy and messy,” in places north and west of the highway.
Areas east and south are expected to see mostly rain, along with strong winds up to 50 miles per hour.
“In the southern part of the state and along the Shore, our major concern is going to be with the wind, which could bring down trees and power lines,” the governor said.
WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Storm...
While Winter Storm Izzy blanketed much of western North Carolina with snow, Lenoir County mostly saw heavy rain and windy conditions.
In addition to a slight glaze of freezing rain, a total of 1.78 inches of rain had drenched the Kinston as of 9 a.m. Monday morning. Wind gusts topped out Sunday at 33 mph,...
TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy urged New Jersey drivers to stay off the roads during the storm.
Along with slick roadways, flooding and power outages are major concerns Monday.
The governor said this won’t be a record-setting storm, but warned about a potentially messy mix of precipitation. He said the biggest concerns are strong winds that could bring down trees and power lines.
“It is a pretty lethal mix of a lot of stuff, depending on where you are,” said Murphy. “They’ll look like snow, freezing rain, sleet, heavy rains, potentially high tides, high winds up and down...
