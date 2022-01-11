ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger tests positive for COVID-19

By Editorials
Wbaltv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Maryland Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. The Democrat who represents Maryland's 2nd District said...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Rep. Nancy Mace tests positive for breakthrough case of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Monday announced that she has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Mace previously tested positive in June of 2020. She received her COVID-19 vaccine in April of 2021. Mace said that she decided to get tested Monday after one of her children tested positive. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
fox26houston.com

US Rep Michael McCaul tests positive for COVID-19, will vote by proxy

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Austin) announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Next week, the House will be voting on three bills- H.R. 4673: EVEST Act, H.R. 1836: Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act of 2021, and H.R. 5746: NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act of 2021.
AUSTIN, TX
news8000.com

Rep. Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19, reports mild symptoms

MANKATO, Minn. (WKBT) — U.S. Rep Jim Hagedorn, who represents Minnesota’s 1st District, including Houston County, announced Tuesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The Republican representative said in a statement that he is vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms. In July, he announced that his kidney...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dutch Ruppersberger
Wbaltv.com

MDH: Hundreds may have received tainted COVID-19 vaccines from vendor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health provided an update Thursday to state lawmakers that included a timeline of issues surrounding a COVID-19 vaccine vendor. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. MDH said 873 people, including more than 100 inmates,...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County schools updates COVID-19 isolation, quarantine procedures

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools on Friday updated its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine procedures. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. The changes will take effect when students return to class Tuesday. ISOLATION PROCEDURES. Student/staff who have a confirmed or...
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

‘Dangerous’: Wife of indicted Oath Keepers founder calls him a ‘sociopath’

The founder of the extremist right-wing gang the Oath Keepers has been described as a "complete sociopath" by his estranged wife. Tasha Adams, the wife of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, made the comments during an interview on CNN a day after he was charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. Ms Adams said she was happy he was arrested and that she had previous feared for the safety of herself and her family. She said she felt "so much relief" that the man was behind bars and facing serious charges. "I knew...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘Covid was no joke’: AOC shares photos of her virus battle

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she had contracted Covid-19 in an Instagram post on Saturday, explaining that she has experienced debilitating symptoms even given the added protection provided by her vaccine.In the post she shared similar frustrations to many Americans, especially progressives, since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shifted its guidance to encourage those infected with Covid to return to work less than a week after first testing positive. The congresswoman’s office stated that she received two doses of the vaccine previously, and also received her booster late last year.The New Yorker noted that supposedly “mild” symptoms were...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy