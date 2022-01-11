ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Author Kwame Alexander to launch new trilogy this fall

By Sign In
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK — A trilogy by award-winning children's author Kwame Alexander that tells the saga of an African family begins this fall with “The Door of No Return.”. The book will be published Sept. 27, Little Brown & Company...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Area author launches inaugural book tour

GONZALES – Local author Rachel Davidson recently published an autobiography aimed at inspiring women to break through fear and live with purpose and power. The book chronicles her life story as a young girl born in Brazil who overcomes challenges and obstacles to follow her dreams. Throughout the book,...
nmu.edu

New Webinar with Book Authors Debuts

Lynn Domina, Northern Michigan University English department head and professor, is launching a new webinar series titled "Let's Talk Books at NMU" on Friday, Jan. 21. Each month, she will invite a scholar with a recently published book to join her for a discussion of their work. The webinars will be held at 1 p.m. the third Friday of each month. The public is invited to join.
thelandonline.com

Psychologist finds his author’s voice through ‘Marble Wars’ trilogy

Kevin J. Edwards doesn’t consider himself to be a writer. Writing is difficult for him, he says, and he is a horrible speller. Instead, he considers himself to be a storyteller. A clinical psychologist by training, Edwards — a Fairmont native now living in Brainerd — has fulfilled a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WEKU

The oldest living American veteran of World War II dies at 112

Lawrence Brooks, the oldest known living American veteran of World War II, died early Wednesday morning, according to the National World War II Museum. He was 112. "He was a beloved friend, a man of great faith and had a gentle spirit that inspired those around him," said Stephen Watson, the museum's president and chief executive. "He proudly served our country during World War II, and returned home to serve his community and church. His kindness, smile and sense of humor connected him to generations of people who loved and admired him."
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Alexander
HipHopDX.com

Legendary R&B Singer India Arie Uses 10-Year Challenge To Rip Music Industry To Shreds

India Arie (or india.arie) has sold over 10 million albums worldwide thanks in part to her double-platinum 2001 debut Acoustic Soul. With over two decades of experience, the veteran R&B singer has endured the highs and lows of the music industry. So when the Denver, Colorado native took notice of the viral 10-year challenge (#10YEARCHALLENGED) on social media, she used it as the perfect opportunity to speak her truth.
MUSIC
Deadline

Sundance Institute Sets Fellows For 2022 Screenwriters Lab

EXCLUSIVE: Eliza McNitt (Black Hole), Olive Nwosu (A Burial), Dina Amer and Omar Mullick (Cain and Abel), Michael León and Ashley Alvarez (Crabs in a Barrel), Neo Sora (Earthquake), Yuan Yuan (Late Spring), Marja Bål Nango and Ingir Bål Nango (I Love My Guođoheaddji / I Love My Reindeerherder), Zandashé Brown (The Matriarch), Hasan Hadi (The President’s Cake), Daniele Anastasion (The Scout), Caledonia Curry and Meagan Brothers (Sibylant Sisters, Silent Snake Magic), and David Miranda Hardy (The Swim Lesson) have been named as the fellows for the Sundance Institute’s virtual 2022 Screenwriters Lab, who will develop their original projects from...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS New York

The Show Must Go On, And Nobody Knows That Better Than Swings, Understudies And Ensemble Members Like Chelsea Lee Williams

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It takes a team to put on a Broadway show, and ensemble members play a key role – especially when they step into the lead, and the spotlight. Those performers may not have their names on the marquee, but they make sure shows don’t miss a beat. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu sat in on a rehearsal for “Girl From The North County.” When you see a Broadway show, the principal or lead actors get most of the attention, but there’s a whole team of understudies, swings and ensemble members that complete the cast. “I understudy three characters in addition to the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Little Brown Company#African Americans#American
CBS Chicago

Seurat’s ‘A Sunday Afternoon On The Island Of La Grande Jatte’ Set To Return To Display At Art Institute With New Frame

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s one of the most recognizable paintings of all time – Georges Seurat’s “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.” Seurat painted the masterwork from 1884 to 1886, and first arrived at the Art Institute of Chicago nearly a century ago. The painting is now being restored and reframed. CBS 2 Photographer Scott Wilson got a behind-the-scenes look at the meticulous work of touching up a masterpiece. “For the Art Institute, it’s a destination piece,” said Art Institute curator Gloria Groom. “Chicago has always been blessed with amazing collectors. When they see it, they can’t believe they’re...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Ghana
Vibe

50 Cent Shares ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Theme Song Ahead Of Series Premiere

We are less than one month away from the series premiere of Power Book IV: Force—the fourth spin-off from the Power cinematic universe—and 50 Cent is coming in hot with a new theme song. “Power Powder Respect” featuring Chicago’s own Lil Durk and Jeremih was released on all digital streaming platforms on Wednesday (Jan. 12). First teased on 50’s Instagram, the executive producer of the franchise wrote, “New FORCE theme song, Boom/Chicago vibes/GreenLightGang, bullseye i don’t miss.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) On the full track, the Queens mogul raps, “Come back when them cameras out,...
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

Something Wicked: ‘Macbeth’ MVP Kathryn Hunter on Witches, Shakespeare and Casting Spells for Denzel

When filmmaker Joel Coen emailed Kathryn Hunter, an actress with deep roots in Shakespeare who has taken revolutionary turns playing the lead roles in the Bard’s King Lear and Timon of Athens, and asked if she would portray “the witches” — all three of them — in his adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth, she immediately said yes. “There were no two thoughts about it,” she says now on a Zoom from the U.K. It was only in rehearsal that she momentarily second-guessed her decision. “I said to Joel, ‘There are three witches. How are we going to do that?'” she...
MOVIES
CBS Denver

Dance Theatre of Harlem Heading To The Newman Center At DU

(CBS4)- The Dance Theatre of Harlem was founded in 1969 with a message of “empowerment through the arts for all.” The company uses the language of ballet to celebrate African American culture. These amazing dancers are bringing their talents to The Robert and Judi Newman Center at the University of Denver Friday, January 14th and Saturday, January 15th.(credit: The Dance Theatre of Harlem) “Dance Theatre of Harlem is one of the most acclaimed companies in America,” says Aisha Ahmad-Post, Executive Director of the Newman Center. The company was supposed to be in Dever in 2020 to celebrate its 50th anniversary season, but...
DENVER, CO
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
48K+
Followers
48K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy