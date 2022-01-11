Author Kwame Alexander to launch new trilogy this fall

When filmmaker Joel Coen emailed Kathryn Hunter, an actress with deep roots in Shakespeare who has taken revolutionary turns playing the lead roles in the Bard’s King Lear and Timon of Athens, and asked if she would portray “the witches” — all three of them — in his adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth, she immediately said yes. “There were no two thoughts about it,” she says now on a Zoom from the U.K. It was only in rehearsal that she momentarily second-guessed her decision. “I said to Joel, ‘There are three witches. How are we going to do that?'” she...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO